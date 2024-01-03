Pedestrian injured after SUV runs into bank next to Pentagon City Metro station

The driver of a Jeep careened into a bank in Pentagon City Wednesday night, injuring a pedestrian.

The crash happened shortly after 7 p.m. at 710 12th Street S., directly adjacent to the Pentagon City Metro station entrance.

The SUV went through the front of the Chase bank branch, potentially causing structural damage, according to initial reports. One pedestrian was struck and injured; they were treated on scene by medics and taken via ambulance to a local trauma center.

It’s unclear what led to the crash. The driver was still in the vehicle when police arrived, according to scanner traffic.

Car just crashed into pentagon city metro! @ARLnowDOTcom pic.twitter.com/qW2RdYHUIf — vibe raider (@amoebajake) January 4, 2024

We were at the Chic-fil-a when it happened. Someone was struck and was lying on the ground to the right of the vehicle…crazy. Really hope he is okay — Code on the Rocks 🍹💙 (@cotr_flutter) January 4, 2024

Car crashed into the store next to @ChickfilA right across from Pentagon City Mall. The car can't be that fast on that road to crash into the store. pic.twitter.com/bEwTtrkfCL — Oguz B. (@ogiuzi) January 4, 2024

Screenshot (top) via @ogiuzi/Twitter