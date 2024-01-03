Police: New York man pepper sprays construction workers on the Pike

A New York State man is in jail after police say he pepper sprayed two construction workers yesterday morning.

The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday on Columbia Pike and S. Oak Street, near the Columbia Pike realignment and Arlington National Cemetery expansion project that is currently under construction.

Police were vague about the circumstances leading to the pepper spray being used, saying only that the 37-year-old suspect “allegedly initiated a verbal dispute with the two victims.”

The suspect fled on foot but was tracked down by officers and is now facing two counts of Malicious Wounding.

More, below, from the latest Arlington County Police Department crime report.