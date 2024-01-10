Video: Crash at Clarendon intersection knocks out traffic signal

The traffic signal at the intersection of 10th Street N. and N. Highland Street in Clarendon is out after a crash.

The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. and was caught on camera.

The video, above, appears to show a driver on 10th Street running the red light and getting t-boned by a driver on Highland. So far, there’s no word on injuries, though firefighters and medics quickly arrived on scene from nearby Fire Station No. 4.

N. Highland Street is closed and the traffic light is out, according to an Arlington Alert message. The video shows the light staying on red while flashing yellow after the crash, potentially as the result of ground-level signal equipment being damaged.