ACPD investigating robbery at local high school

Arlington County police are charging a local teen with robbery after an incident at a local high school.
It happened around noon last Thursday, at Washington-Liberty High School, but was not reported to police until the next day. A boy allegedly stole the male victim’s jewelry after a struggle over his hoodie.
More from an ACPD crime report:
ROBBERY (late), 2024-01120108, 1300 block of N. Stafford Street. At approximately 12:48 p.m. on January 12, police were dispatched to the late report of a robbery by force. Upon arrival, it was determined at approximately 11:55 a.m. on January 11, the juvenile male suspect allegedly approached the juvenile male victim and demanded his hoodie. A struggled ensued, during which the victim’s jewelry broke. The suspect then stole the jewelry, which was later recovered on scene. No injuries were reported. A petition for the juvenile suspect is pending for Robbery. The investigation is ongoing.
The incident happened just two days after a previously-reported “mob” attack at the high school. It is unclear whether the two are in any way related.
Recent Stories
A new pinball arcade is taking a unique approach to the traditional pay-per-play arcade experience on Columbia Pike.
Trash Collection Delayed — “Curbside trash, recycling, and yard waste collection is canceled today, Jan. 16, due to inclement weather. Curbside collection (including metal, e-waste and cart requests) for the…
These Just Reduced properties include a 4 BD/3 BA,2 half bath brick home with a patio, gas fireplace and all-season sunroom.
Good Tuesday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar. 🕗 News recap The following articles were published earlier today…
5 Ways to End Conflict + Enjoy Your Relationship Again
Stress, unresolved issues, even cabin fever can start taking a toll on any relationship. Ease things with these “5 Ways to End Conflict & Enjoy Your Relationship Again” from therapists Stacey Cali, MA, Resident in Counseling, and Sarah Moore, LPC:
1) Try “Small Things Often”: Great trips and dinners out are wonderful, but often it’s the small, simple connections each day that define a relationship. Focus on “small things often”. For example, when you chat, try to use more eye contact. Worried you have nothing positive to talk about? Try a book like Gottman’s “8 Dates: Essential Conversations for a Lifetime of Love”.
2) Learn Your “Love Languages”: Try a quick online quiz like this one: https://5lovelanguages.com/quizzes/love-language.
Updates from Our County Leadership
Guest Speakers
Libby Garvey
Chair, Arlington County Board
The Framework
The panel discussion focuses on the College Board’s AP African-American
Studies curriculum course, its significance to American history, and its
relevance for today. Panelists include members of the AP African-
American Studies Development Committee and current students.
Become a Light Worker! Learn Reiki 1 & 2
❤️ Become an energy healer!
❤️ Learn to protect your energy!
❤️ Heal yourself, friends, family, co-workers!
❤️ Overcome anxiety, depression and pain!