ACPD investigating robbery at local high school

Arlington County police are charging a local teen with robbery after an incident at a local high school.

It happened around noon last Thursday, at Washington-Liberty High School, but was not reported to police until the next day. A boy allegedly stole the male victim’s jewelry after a struggle over his hoodie.

More from an ACPD crime report:

ROBBERY (late), 2024-01120108, 1300 block of N. Stafford Street. At approximately 12:48 p.m. on January 12, police were dispatched to the late report of a robbery by force. Upon arrival, it was determined at approximately 11:55 a.m. on January 11, the juvenile male suspect allegedly approached the juvenile male victim and demanded his hoodie. A struggled ensued, during which the victim’s jewelry broke. The suspect then stole the jewelry, which was later recovered on scene. No injuries were reported. A petition for the juvenile suspect is pending for Robbery. The investigation is ongoing.

The incident happened just two days after a previously-reported “mob” attack at the high school. It is unclear whether the two are in any way related.