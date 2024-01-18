Morning Notes

Ballston Towing Standoff — “There was a mini standoff at the Advanced Towing lot in Ballston today, with the company blocking a vehicle whose owner tried to drive off without paying. Per ACPD, ‘the incident was determined to be civil in nature and the parties resolved their dispute. No arrests were made.'” [Twitter]
Cost of County’s Lawsuit Defense — “Arlington taxpayers will be on the hook for fees ranging from $300 to $750 per hour under an agreement signed by the county government with a law firm that will support local leaders’ defense of Missing Middle housing and zoning policies. Following a request under the Virginia Freedom of Information Act by Arlingtonianis for Our Sustainable Future, the Arlington government released correspondence conducted between Dec. 29 and Jan. 2 with the law firm Gentry Locke.” [Gazette Leader, Fox 5]
Protest at Sec. of State’s Home — “There was another protest outside of [Secretary of State Tony] Blinken’s house on the Arlington/McLean border yesterday. He was out of town at the time but ACPD responded to help Diplomatic Security disperse the 15-20 demonstrators.” [Twitter]
Local Teacher’s Role in AP Class — “Today, many are learning—about the first African American aviators in the U.S. Armed Forces and more—thanks to Waters, who was one of two public school teachers on the original development committee for Advanced Placement African American Studies (AP AfAm). Last year, 60 U.S. high schools piloted the course, including Waters’ Wakefield High School, in Arlington, Va.” [neaToday]
Resident Faces Fraud Charge — “An Arlington resident was charged on Friday with falsely posing as an immigration lawyer and defrauding her clients of about $700,000, according to an indictment returned by a federal grand jury.” [Patch]
Pair of Water Main Breaks — From Arlington’s Dept. of Environmental Services yesterday: “Crews are working on an 8-inch water main break at 4817 31st St S. Some 250 customers in a low-rise building could be affected… Crews are working on a 6-inch water main break at 5047 25th St S. Some 100 customers could be affected.” [Twitter, Twitter]
Region Suffering Office Glut — “Office vacancy rates in Greater Washington hit new highs at the end of 2023 as vast swaths of space were added to the vacancy rolls, according to new market reports from commercial real estate brokerages. Nearly 80 million of the region’s 364.8 million square feet of privately owned office space is now sitting empty, per CBRE, a commercial real estate service giant. That’s more than 12 times the size of the 6.5 million-square-foot Pentagon.” [Washington Business Journal]
More Snow Accumulation Likely — “After going two years without one inch of snow in a calendar day, we could do it twice in one week, but that’s not a lock. Wednesday’s brutal wind chills will ease a bit Thursday ahead of our next chance of snow Thursday night and Friday. We anticipate less snow than the last storm, but it could be enough to cause some delays and cancellations Friday.” [Capital Weather Gang]
It’s Thursday — Expect a mostly cloudy day with a high around 37 degrees and a gentle south wind between 3 to 6 mph. Snow is likely Thursday night, especially after 1am, as the temperature drops to about 28 degrees. There’s a 60% chance of precipitation. [Weather.gov]
Good Wednesday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar. 🕗 News recap The following articles were published earlier today…
A redevelopment project near Rosslyn is teed up for Arlington County Board approval this weekend. Reston-based Orr Partners proposes to build an 8-story apartment building with up to 446 units…
Work on your mental health with Peaceful Mind Solutions. Discover a path to emotional well-being through our expert psychotherapy services. Our dedicated team of licensed therapists is here to guide…
Arlington National Cemetery will lose some of its festive aesthetics on Saturday as volunteers remove holiday wreaths from the cemetery’s hundreds of thousands of graves. Thousands of volunteers are expected…
