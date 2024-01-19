Local bookstore One More Page to host a party next week celebrating 13 years in Arlington

A local Arlington bookstore, One More Page, will celebrate its 13th anniversary next Friday.
People can stop by the East Falls Church bookstore at 2200 N. Westmoreland Street from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 26. to enjoy cake and refreshments and have the chance to win prizes. The event was originally scheduled for today but moved back a week due to the snow.
The anniversary celebration will highlight the overall goal of One More Page, which is to provide a place for the community to come together to share a love of reading and books, owner Eileen McGervey tells ARLnow.
“We are dedicated to being a part of the community, providing excellent customer service, and being a place of discovery and welcome,” she said.
She credited the community, meanwhile, for helping the independent bookstore turn the page on financial hardships last year.
“After a challenging start to last year, we closed 2023 on a promising note with revenue up and expenses reduced, thanks to aggressive cost-cutting,” said McGervey.
The bookstore also has some breathing room after holding a fundraiser last year, which surpassed its $35,000 goal and paid for needed repairs inside.
“We wouldn’t exist without community support — everyday,” McGervey said. “We appreciate that readers make the conscious choice to come to the store, attend events and book clubs, and share their book conversations with us.”
This year, One More Page will be adding even more “authorless events” that partner with local organizations and businesses, McGervey said.
“We’ve enjoyed adding events where we work with other businesses, like the Boozy Book Fairs and the [Small Business Saturday] Passport program, and we know customers do, too,” she said.
Before the anniversary party, One More Page will host another fundraiser. On Wednesday, Jan. 24 from 4-7 p.m., the Manga Library Fundraiser will raise money to help stock a library of Japanese comics for Ashlawn Elementary School and Swanson Middle School students.
A week later, One More Page will host its very first puzzle exchange on Wednesday, Jan. 31 at 7 p.m.
February will see a trio events, including two book talks and and its signature “Boozy Book Fair.”
- Cozy Boozy Book Fair at Audacious Aleworks (110 E. Fairfax Street) on Feb. 7 from 5:30-8 p.m.
- Author talk with Will Mountain Cox about his book “Roundabout” on Feb. 8 at 7 p.m.
- Author talk with April Asher about her book “Not Your Crush’s Cauldron” on Feb. 15 at 7 p.m.
