Alamo Drafthouse to host interactive circus as part of ‘Greatest Showman’ screenings this weekend

The Alamo Drafthouse in Crystal City will be bringing to life the movie-musical “The Greatest Showman” this Saturday.

The event at 1660 Crystal Drive includes an interactive circus, from 5:30-7 p.m., between two screenings of the film at 3:30 and 7 p.m., which will both have a sing-along portion.

During the circus, people will have the opportunity to try out juggling, balancing, spinning plates and other circus skills. A stilt walker will also be walking around. The interactive circus is free but guests will need to purchase tickets to the screenings, which can be done in advance on the Alamo Drafthouse website.

The event is led by Omnium Circus, which a Drafthouse marketing manager said is the “real-life” version of “The Greatest Showman.”

“Their goal is to promote inclusivity and accessibility for all individuals,” Megan Hia told ARLnow. “We are extremely fortunate to be able to work with them for this event.”

This is the first time the cinema and circus have partnered but this isn’t the first time the Drafthouse has hosted an interactive event. Last year, Alamo Drafthouse hosted a “Princess Meet and Greet” for Ariel fans with a showing of “The Little Mermaid” and a “Barbie”-themed adult slumber party.

“We’re always looking for new ways to host fun events like this in order to connect with our guests and enhance the movie-going experience for them,” said Hia.

Alamo Drafthouse has a variety of other events that are scheduled for the coming month, including: