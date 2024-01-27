NEW: A pro-Palestinian protest has camped out in front of Antony Blinken’s house in Arlington

A loud, sizable pro-Palestinian protest has taken up residence outside of Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s house.

Protesters are lining Chain Bridge Road in Arlington, near the McLean border, in front of the house. They’re holding signs with messages like “Full Ceasefire in Gaza Now” and chanting slogans, including calling Blinken a “war criminal.” They’ve also erected several tents.

This protest started last night, after at least two other short-lived protests in front of the house in recent weeks. Police from Arlington and Fairfax County responded to assist the Diplomatic Security Service with security and roadway safety.

As of midday Saturday, a number of Arlington police cruisers and Arlington County vehicles were on scene, along with two electronic signboards, advising drivers to slow down and stay alert.

It’s unclear how long the protest will last.

Blinken’s neighbors across the street, who have views of the Potomac River, live in some of the priciest real estate in the D.C. area. Just down the road, meanwhile, are a number of high-security properties owned by the Saudi Arabian government.