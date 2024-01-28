JUST IN: More than 3,000 without power tonight in part of North Arlington

(Updated at 9:25 p.m.) On a cold, damp night — and in the midst of the NFC Championship game — more than 3,000 Arlington homes and businesses are in the dark.

A large power outage has been reported in parts of North Arlington. Much of the outage is centered around Virginia Hospital Center, between I-66 and Langston Blvd, from the Westover area to the west to near Washington-Liberty High School to the east.

Another section of the outage, as seen on Dominion’s website, runs along N. Glebe Road from Langston Blvd to just after Marymount University. As of 9:15 p.m., Dominion says 3,238 customers are without power.

An early, rough estimate for power restoration suggests the lights will come back on between midnight and 3 a.m., according to the Dominion outage map.

@ARLnowDOTcom power went out briefly in Waycroft-Woodlawn. Now somewhat back on but at partial strength, some lights still out but breakers look fine. Street lights totally out. — Jenny Roahen Rizzo (@RoahenRizzo) January 29, 2024

Pole at 22nd and Glebe caught fire. Apparently power will be on by midnigh — Charles (@charles0344) January 29, 2024