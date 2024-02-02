JUST IN: Arlington police charge two with stealing Pride flags from Penrose home

Two men — including one with an apparent military connection — have been arrested in connection with a series of Pride flags stolen from an Arlington couple, police announced Friday evening.

Twenty-year-old Matthew Henshaw was arrested and charged with three counts of bias-motivated unlawful entry and three counts of petit larceny for incidents occurring on Sept. 16 and Sept. 30 and Jan. 27. ACPD said he resides at Fort Myer, suggesting he has military ties. Henshaw was released on a secured bond.

Joseph Digregorio, 23, of Bay Shore, New York, was charged with one count of petit larceny for an incident occurring on Jan. 21 and was released on a summons.

Penrose residents Michelle Logan and her partner Jenna Burnett took to social media late last month to ask for community help identifying who has stolen Pride flags from their home on five occasions over the last five months, using security camera footage. The couple also filed police reports and told their story on local TV news broadcasts.

ACPD announced its property crimes unit made the arrests one week after telling ARLnow its investigation was ongoing.

“Between September 2023 and January 2024, the Arlington County Police Department received five online reports for larcenies in the 200 block of S. Courthouse Road,” ACPD said in a statement. “In each incident, a male suspect approached the property during the early morning hours and stole a Pride flag from outside the residence before leaving the scene. During the course of the investigation, detectives reviewed evidence and conducted witness interviews which led to the identification of the suspects.”

ACPD says this remains an active criminal investigation.

“Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Arlington County Police Department’s Tip Line at 703-228-4180 or [email protected],” the police department said. “Information may also be reported anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).”

Photo via Michelle Logan/Twitter