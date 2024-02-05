Morning Notes

Preservation Bill Advances — “A measure aimed at giving the public more ability to delay and perhaps prevent demolition of properties that are being considered for historic designation has cleared the House of Delegates, but may still have a challenging road to travel before being enacted into law. The measure by Del. Patrick Hope (D-Arlington) is similar to one he introduced two years ago, which did not find traction in Richmond.” [Gazette Leader]
Amazon Releases ‘Impact Report’ — “Nearly one year after opening the doors to HQ2’s Metropolitan Park, Amazon recaps its community engagement activities and investments in the region. We are proud to work with nonprofits, schools, and community leaders across the National Capital region to support equity in education, affordable housing development, and regional, inclusive economic growth.” [Amazon]
‘Arlingtonopoly’ Game Updated — “The Arlington Chamber of Commerce has begun distribution of an updated “Arlingtonopoly” game that draws on the basics of Monopoly – and adds a local twist… The cost is $40 and copies can be picked up weekdays at the Chamber office, 2009 14th St., North.” [Gazette Leader]
Local ‘School Choice Week’ Event — “EdReform Virginia’s 2nd annual School Choice Week event drew more than 70 attendees Saturday evening. The event, held at Arlington’s Rocklands Barbecue and Grilling Company, featured remarks from a variety of speakers on the transformative power of educational freedom. ‘With school choice, we could all have it our way,’ said EdReform Virginia Executive Director Nathan Brinkman. ‘We could find schools that align with our most deeply held values or match our kids’ unique needs.'” [EdNews Virginia]
It’s Monday — Expect sunny skies today with temperatures reaching a high of around 50 degrees, accompanied by a gentle northeast wind at approximately 6 mph. As night falls, the sky will remain mostly clear, and temperatures will drop to a chilly low of around 28 degrees. The north wind will continue at a speed of 3 to 6 mph. [Weather.gov]
In loving memory of Lowell Arnold Larson, who passed away in 2024 at the age of 82.
