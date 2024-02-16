County closures planned for Presidents Day, aka George Washington Day

Monday is the federal holiday best known as Presidents Day, though here in Virginia it’s officially George Washington Day.
The holiday celebrating the first president’s birthday is prompting a number of local closures in Arlington.
“Arlington County Government offices and services are operating on modified schedules for the Presidents Day Holiday on Mon., Feb. 19, 2024,” the county notes in a press release.
Parking meters will not be enforced while county offices, libraries, community centers and schools will be closed.
Buses will operate on modified schedules and half of the county’s public pools will be closed (the Washington-Liberty and Long Bridge Park pools will be open, the latter with abbreviated hours).
Recycling, trash and organics will be collected on Monday curbside as usual, however.
