Morning Poll: What do you think about an 80 degree day in February?

Temperatures today could reach 80 degrees, which would surpass the circa-1874 record of 78.

On one hand, it’s hard to argue against temperatures in the 70s in isolation. On the other hand, there is just something disconcerting about experiencing that in February.

WHOA… 80 degrees in February!!?? No snowy photos for us this winter, so taking a blast from winter past! pic.twitter.com/3VEHtbiZw5 — Arlington Fire & EMS (@ArlingtonVaFD) February 23, 2023

It feels like a coda on a weird, mostly snowless winter that has even left the Arlington County Fire Department pining for some actual winter weather.

So what do you think about this weather?