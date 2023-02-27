Arlington police investigating weekend carjacking near Courthouse

Arlington County police are investigating a carjacking that happened Saturday night near the Courthouse neighborhood.

Police were dispatched to the 2000 block of N. Adams Street, just north of Langston Blvd, around 9:40 p.m.

“Upon arrival, it was determined the victims were exiting their parked car when two unknown male suspects approached, brandished a firearm and stole the keys to the vehicle and two cell phones,” ACPD said today (Monday) in a crime report. “The suspects then fled the scene in the stolen vehicle and were followed by a suspect driving a dark colored sedan.”

Both vehicles were later found unoccupied, police said.

“The victims’ vehicle was later located unoccupied in Washington D.C. and the suspects’ vehicle, which was determined to have been stolen, was located unoccupied on the George Washington Parkway,” the crime report said. “The investigation is ongoing.”

This was at least the seventh carjacking in Arlington so far this year. That’s half of the 14 in total reported throughout 2022. A carjacking earlier this month resulted in a chase and arrests.