The new Shirlington Jeni’s Ice Cream is giving away free ice cream next week

Jeni’s Ice Cream in Shirlington is giving away free ice cream next week.
While the new shop at 4150 Campbell Ave has already been open for a couple of weeks, there will be a “grand opening” event on Wednesday, March 8.
At the event, employees will be scooping free ice cream starting at 7 p.m. until closing at 11 p.m, the company announced in a press release.
“All ice cream, up to and including a signature (three flavors), will be free,” a Jeni’s spokesperson confirmed to ARLnow.
Plus, the first 50 people in line at 7 p.m. will get “swag bags” with Jeni’s merchandise.
After nearly a year since the initial announcement, Jeni’s Ice Cream finally opened in Shirlington earlier this month. With the closings of Yogiberry and I-CE-NY over the last several years, there were no dedicated frozen dessert shops in the shopping center until the Columbus, Ohio-based ice cream shop made its debut.
The scoop shop is open every day from noon to 11 p.m., providing night owls a chance to satisfy their sweet tooth.
Jeni’s is not the only highly-anticipated opening in Shirlington. A block away, Astro Beer Hall (and its donut-making robot) plan to start serving in May.
