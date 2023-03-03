Morning Notes

No School Board Candidate Kickoffs — “Voters hoping to get a jump-start on evaluating the three Democrats vying for Arlington School Board will have to wait a month. None of the three – Angelo Cocchiaro, Erin Freas-Smith and Miranda Turner – delivered kickoff remarks at the March 1 Arlington County Democratic Committee meeting. Cocchiaro had planned to, but contracted COVID, party chair Steve Baker told the assembled rank-and-file. Kickoffs can be expected at the April meeting, sending the race into a five-week sprint before voting in the Democratic caucus takes place.” [Gazette Leader]

County Mulls Future of Libraries — “With its newly renovated Courthouse library branch scheduled to open later this month and firm plans in place for a new full-service library to open in Crystal City in 2025, Arlington County now wants to take a look at the overall direction and vision of the county library system that could guide the library’s growth over the next few decades.” [Patch]

Honor for Deputy Fire Chief — “Tiffanye Wesley, Deputy Fire Chief of the Arlington County Fire Department, has been accepted into the Fire Service Executive Development Institute of the International Association of Fire Chiefs. Deputy Chief Wesley competed with new fire chiefs and chief officers from across the country and Canada to become a member of the 2023 cohort program… It was created and implemented by the IAFC to provide new and aspiring fire chiefs the tools they need to have successful and productive tenures.” [Arlington County]

ISP Keeps But Downsizes Local Office — “Allied Telecom Group, an internet service provider, has renewed a 15,000-square-foot lease at 1400 Crystal Drive, a 308,000-square-foot office building in Arlington, Va., Commercial Observer has learned. The company, which has been at the property for nearly 10 years, downsized its space by 10,000 square feet.” [Commercial Observer]

Stomach Bug Poses Threat — “Public health officials are monitoring an increase in extensively drug-resistant Shigella infections that can cause severe bouts with inflammatory diarrhea. The bacteria is easily spread, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is asking health care providers in Virginia and other states to report cases to local or state health departments. The stomach bug, which causes the diarrheal condition known as shigellosis, poses a ‘serious public health threat,’ the CDC said in a public health alert.” [Patch]

It’s Friday — Rain and gusty wind throughout the day. High of 55 and low of 38. Sunrise at 6:39 am and sunset at 6:04 pm. [Weather.gov]