Morning Notes

Sullivan Redistricted Out of Arlington — “Del. Rip Sullivan has been saying his goodbyes to Arlington for months now, and at the March 1 Arlington County Democratic Committee, said it wasn’t his choice to be departing… Sullivan, who since 2014 has represented the 48th House District that is split between portions of McLean and Arlington, found himself after legislative redistricting/renumbering in the new 6th District, which will be centered on McLean and have no Arlington precincts.” [Gazette Leader]

Culinary Training Cafe Remodeled — “Kitchen of Purpose has remodeled its cafe in Arlington and expanded its menu in time for spring as it seeks to bring in new customers and raise awareness of its culinary programs. The Cafe by Kitchen of Purpose, at the corner of Columbia Pike and S. Lincoln Street, serves breakfast from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. When the weather gets warmer, the cafe plans to have expanded outdoor seating.” [Patch]

Library Series Focuses on Graphic Novels — “Arlington Public Library’s long-running signature author talk program Arlington Reads turns the page to the next chapter with ‘Get Graphic.’ The year-long series features a diverse lineup of five award-winning and New York Times bestselling graphic novel authors: Alison Bechdel (Mar. 9), Jerry Craft (Apr. 27), Gene Luen Yang (May 4), Art Spiegelman (Sep. 21) and Liana Finck (Oct. 19).” [Arlington County]

It’s Tuesday — Partly cloudy and a bit breezy. High of 51 and low of 37. Sunrise at 6:33 am and sunset at 6:08 pm. [Weather.gov]