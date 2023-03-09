Morning Notes

Planning Comm. Hears ‘MM’ Feedback — “In testimony before the Arlington County Planning Commission, David Gerk, an Arlington resident who was speaking on behalf of Arlingtonians for Upzoning Transparency, a group that opposes the Missing Middle housing proposal, argued that single-family zoning is not preventing teachers or firefighters or people of color from owning homes in Arlington. Gerk, an attorney and an engineer, emphasized that it’s the cost of housing that is preventing many of these people from owning homes in the county.” [Patch]

School Board Candidate Withdraws — “Due to family health issues and the need to be present for my family, I have come to the difficult decision to withdraw from the race for the Democratic nomination for the Arlington County School Board.” [Erin Freas-Smith for Arlington School Board]

No Michelin Stars for Arlington Eateries — “The little red book’s anonymous inspectors have selected eight new restaurants in today’s DC drop, spanning from Peruvian tasting menu spot Causa to breakfast taco hotspot La Tejana.” All of the Michelin-recognized additions are in D.C. [Washingtonian, Twitter]

Local Attorney Arrested for Theft — “An Arlington defense attorney has been arrested and charged with allegedly stealing credit cards from an Alexandria office building multiple times last year. The attorney is charged with credit card theft and credit card fraud, both as felonies, and another credit card fraud misdemeanor charge.” [ALXnow]

New Book About Pike Restaurants — “Registration is now open for the April 14 release of ‘Columbia Pike Recipes for Recovery,’ a book featuring stories of the resilience of Columbia Pike restaurants during the pandemic… The book was commissioned from Arlington artist Sushmita Mazumdar, who gathered stories from the 22204 ZIP code to create a collection of unique and diverse experiences.” [Gazette Leader]

It’s Thursday — Clear throughout the day. High of 54 and low of 32. Sunrise at 6:31 am and sunset at 6:10 pm. [Weather.gov]

