Morning Notes

Planning Comm. Hears ‘MM’ Feedback — “In testimony before the Arlington County Planning Commission, David Gerk, an Arlington resident who was speaking on behalf of Arlingtonians for Upzoning Transparency, a group that opposes the Missing Middle housing proposal, argued that single-family zoning is not preventing teachers or firefighters or people of color from owning homes in Arlington. Gerk, an attorney and an engineer, emphasized that it’s the cost of housing that is preventing many of these people from owning homes in the county.” [Patch]
School Board Candidate Withdraws — “Due to family health issues and the need to be present for my family, I have come to the difficult decision to withdraw from the race for the Democratic nomination for the Arlington County School Board.” [Erin Freas-Smith for Arlington School Board]
No Michelin Stars for Arlington Eateries — “The little red book’s anonymous inspectors have selected eight new restaurants in today’s DC drop, spanning from Peruvian tasting menu spot Causa to breakfast taco hotspot La Tejana.” All of the Michelin-recognized additions are in D.C. [Washingtonian, Twitter]
Local Attorney Arrested for Theft — “An Arlington defense attorney has been arrested and charged with allegedly stealing credit cards from an Alexandria office building multiple times last year. The attorney is charged with credit card theft and credit card fraud, both as felonies, and another credit card fraud misdemeanor charge.” [ALXnow]
New Book About Pike Restaurants — “Registration is now open for the April 14 release of ‘Columbia Pike Recipes for Recovery,’ a book featuring stories of the resilience of Columbia Pike restaurants during the pandemic… The book was commissioned from Arlington artist Sushmita Mazumdar, who gathered stories from the 22204 ZIP code to create a collection of unique and diverse experiences.” [Gazette Leader]
It’s Thursday — Clear throughout the day. High of 54 and low of 32. Sunrise at 6:31 am and sunset at 6:10 pm. [Weather.gov]
Flickr pool photo by Emma K Alexandra
Recent Stories
Good Thursday evening, Arlington. Today we published articles that were read a total of 9911 times… so far. 📈 Top stories The following are the most-read articles for today —…
This past week saw 27 homes sold in Arlington. The least expensive condo, single-family home or townhouse sale over the past seven days was $167,000 while the most expensive was…
The RCA building in Rosslyn could soon be demolished — not with a bang, but mechanically and over the next five months. “We are awaiting issuance of the demolition permit,”…
A Pentagon City resident has been charged after accidentally shooting a neighbor. The incident happened last night on the 1300 block of S. Joyce Street, in the apartments near Pentagon…
Art House 7 is thrilled to announce that the award-winning artist, Teresa Oaxaca, will be returning this Spring to host some amazing weekend workshops! We invite you to join us for two fantastic opportunities to learn from this popular master artist.
Our first workshop, “Drawing the Portrait in Charcoal,” will take place on March 11 and 12. During the class, Teresa will guide students through her approach to drawing the human portrait in charcoal while helping them create their own charcoal portraits of models.
Our second workshop, “Painting the Dutch Tulip from Life,” will be held on April 22 and 23. This two-day class will feature a live demonstration by Teresa as she selects, composes, and paints a beautiful flower. As she works, she will narrate the steps and process, allowing students to follow along and learn the art techniques to create their own stunning paintings of the provided selection of fresh tulips.
Please note that both classes require supplies, which can be found on the workshop registration listings here. If you need art materials, we’ve got you covered at the Art House 7 Store. We sell a broad range of art supplies for all mediums at competitive prices, so you can get everything you need in one convenient location.
What happens after the Tortoise beats the Hare in the race? Join Encore Stage & Studio on March 3-12 for a new spin on the classic story in its world premiere of What Makes a Winner written by Lynne Childress. When Terri the Turtle and Ray the Rabbit become co-captains on a new racing team, Ray comes to find that he’s got a lot to learn about the true meaning of friendship. This unlikely duo meet all kinds of woodland creatures in their journey to make the perfect team. Together they learn that the most rewarding medals are the friends you make along the way.
“It’s a story full of heart and kindness and the answer to what really makes someone a winner,” says playwright Lynne Childress. Lynne Childress is a playwright, founder and artistic director of Building Better People Productions, a professional theater company based in Annapolis, MD, that focuses on shows for young audiences all based in themes of kindness, respect and the things that make us all better people.
Performances are held at Thomas Jefferson Community Theatre (125 S. Old Glebe Rd. Arlington, VA 22204). Tickets are on sale now at www.encorestage.org. Tickets are $12-$15.
“Theatre by Kids, for Kids!” Founded in 1967, Encore Stage & Studio inspires young people to develop the creativity, empathy and confidence they need to create meaningful connections with peers and have a positive impact in their communities. Encore believes that an artistic community is enhanced through diversity.
Standup Comedy Showcase Starring Kevin Bartini (The Daily Show)
Kevin Bartini, Headliner
Kevin Bartini is a nationally touring comedian, writer and occasional TV and radio personality. He has made numerous appearances on ABC’s hidden camera show What Would You Do? Kevin can currently be seen in the recurring role
Free Right-Sizing Workshop – How to Get Rid of Your…
Join Cody Chance and Dick Nathan of Long & Foster on Thursday, March 9 at 5:30 for a free Zoom workshop that will help you to dispose of your extra possessions and design a written plan for your next move.