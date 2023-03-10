Arlington Food Assistance Center launches new hub near Fairlington

Like all the cool kids, the Arlington Food Assistance Center (AFAC) is expanding to Alexandria.
The nonprofit food pantry announced in a release that it is launching a new distribution center in The Waypoint at Fairlington, an affordable housing complex at 2451 Menokin Drive that opened last year.
“This is a major step for AFAC in moving beyond Arlington to nearby areas where we can expand on our mission to address long-term food insecurity,” Charles Meng, chief executive officer of AFAC, said in the release.
Nonprofit affordable housing provider Wesley Housing is partnering with AFAC to open the site, which is the food pantry’s first in the City of Alexandria and the second outside of Arlington County, per the release.
Around 2,900 families come to AFAC each week for access to fresh and healthy groceries, per the release. The nonprofit has seen an uptick in people needing assistance, as well as higher grocery bills, due to inflation. It is bracing for more clients now that the federal government last month rolled back a pandemic-era expansion of food assistance benefits, known as SNAP.
“AFAC is already seeing a record number of families coming to our doors weekly,” Meng said in his statement. “The reduction in SNAP benefits will only drive more families to seek our services. While many low income families received an increase in the minimum wage, that increase has already been consumed by inflation especially with the cost of food.”
As part of the partnership with Wesley Housing, residents at The Waypoint who participate in AFAC’s program will receive free weekly supplemental groceries, including chicken, beef, eggs, fresh fruits and vegetables and canned goods.
“Our residents in Arlington have been the beneficiaries of AFAC’s program for more than 12 years,” said Wesley Housing Director of Resident Services Irrin Suvanasai. “Mitigating food insecurity at one of our newest communities is another example of our ongoing commitment to create and operate healthy, supportive, stable, affordable housing communities.”
Recent Stories
Gunston Middle School was locked down this afternoon due to a threat. Arlington County police said the discovery of a “written threat” prompted the lockdown and investigation. The exact nature…
An ‘oasis of its own’ offers high-end, upscale living in South Arlington. Drop a pin in a map to locate the upscale Centro Arlington Apartments building and you find it…
Arlington County firefighters rescued a person from underneath a Metro train last night (Thursday) in Crystal City. Arlington County Fire Department units were dispatched to the Crystal City Metro station (1750…
Arlington police are investigating a carjacking that happened last night near the Riverhouse apartment complex in Pentagon City. The suspects were armed and reportedly stole a BMW. This is at…
Art House 7 is thrilled to announce that the award-winning artist, Teresa Oaxaca, will be returning this Spring to host some amazing weekend workshops! We invite you to join us for two fantastic opportunities to learn from this popular master artist.
Our first workshop, “Drawing the Portrait in Charcoal,” will take place on March 11 and 12. During the class, Teresa will guide students through her approach to drawing the human portrait in charcoal while helping them create their own charcoal portraits of models.
Our second workshop, “Painting the Dutch Tulip from Life,” will be held on April 22 and 23. This two-day class will feature a live demonstration by Teresa as she selects, composes, and paints a beautiful flower. As she works, she will narrate the steps and process, allowing students to follow along and learn the art techniques to create their own stunning paintings of the provided selection of fresh tulips.
Please note that both classes require supplies, which can be found on the workshop registration listings here. If you need art materials, we’ve got you covered at the Art House 7 Store. We sell a broad range of art supplies for all mediums at competitive prices, so you can get everything you need in one convenient location.
What happens after the Tortoise beats the Hare in the race? Join Encore Stage & Studio on March 3-12 for a new spin on the classic story in its world premiere of What Makes a Winner written by Lynne Childress. When Terri the Turtle and Ray the Rabbit become co-captains on a new racing team, Ray comes to find that he’s got a lot to learn about the true meaning of friendship. This unlikely duo meet all kinds of woodland creatures in their journey to make the perfect team. Together they learn that the most rewarding medals are the friends you make along the way.
“It’s a story full of heart and kindness and the answer to what really makes someone a winner,” says playwright Lynne Childress. Lynne Childress is a playwright, founder and artistic director of Building Better People Productions, a professional theater company based in Annapolis, MD, that focuses on shows for young audiences all based in themes of kindness, respect and the things that make us all better people.
Performances are held at Thomas Jefferson Community Theatre (125 S. Old Glebe Rd. Arlington, VA 22204). Tickets are on sale now at www.encorestage.org. Tickets are $12-$15.
“Theatre by Kids, for Kids!” Founded in 1967, Encore Stage & Studio inspires young people to develop the creativity, empathy and confidence they need to create meaningful connections with peers and have a positive impact in their communities. Encore believes that an artistic community is enhanced through diversity.
Standup Comedy Showcase Starring Kevin Bartini (The Daily Show)
Kevin Bartini, Headliner
Kevin Bartini is a nationally touring comedian, writer and occasional TV and radio personality. He has made numerous appearances on ABC’s hidden camera show What Would You Do? Kevin can currently be seen in the recurring role
Free Right-Sizing Workshop – How to Get Rid of Your…
Join Cody Chance and Dick Nathan of Long & Foster on Thursday, March 9 at 5:30 for a free Zoom workshop that will help you to dispose of your extra possessions and design a written plan for your next move.