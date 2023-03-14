Morning Notes

Pentagon City Project May Be Back On — “Brookfield Properties’ plans to redevelop the old Transportation Security Administration headquarters in Pentagon City, which that developer paused in 2020, look like they’re underway again. Affiliates of Toronto-based Brookfield own the two parcels at 601 and 701 S. 12th St. — dubbed 12th Street Landing, nearly five acres in all.” [Washington Business Journal]

Security Boost for Shirlington Bus Station — “Arlington County Manager Mark Schwartz has proposed spending an additional $115,000 in the coming fiscal year to address safety issues at the Shirlington bus-transfer station. ‘We’ve had some issues with break-ins after hours and safety concerns raised from our bus drivers,’ said Greg Emanuel, who heads the county government’s Department of Environmental Services, at a recent budget work session with the Arlington County Board.” [Gazette Leader]

Updated Peak Bloom Projection — “Because the buds are so far along so soon, we need to bump our peak bloom forecast forward by several days. We now predict peak bloom will occur between March 19 and 23, instead of between March 25 and 29. Our initial forecast was based on computer model projections for more intense and enduring cold weather than we’re actually experiencing.” [Capital Weather Gang]

Arlington GOP Chair Stepping Down — “Lori Urban, who has led the Arlington County Republican Committee since December 2021, announced on March 13 she would be stepping down at the end of the month… In her note, Urban said she would support party communications chair Matthew Hurtt, should he opt to run for the spot.” [Gazette Leader]

New Grants for Arlington Orgs — Several Arlington nonprofits are getting six-figure state grants, part of a statewide round of funding to address homelessness. From a press release: “Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced more than $12 million in Virginia Housing Trust Fund Homeless Reduction Grants for 68 projects across the Commonwealth. The funding will advance targeted efforts to reduce homelessness for 2,669 individuals and families through 25 permanent supportive housing, 34 rapid rehousing and nine underserved populations innovation projects.” [Virginia DHCD]

Arlington Has Priciest Local Homes — “It was neck and neck, but Arlington edged out neighboring Alexandria when it came to the highest average single-family-home price in February. The typical Arlington detached property sold for $1,354,642, according to figures reported March 10… That was just a hair above the city of Alexandria, where the average sales price stood at $1,353,600.” [Gazette Leader]

It’s Pi Day — Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming breezy. High of 43 and low of 33. Sunrise at 7:23 am and sunset at 7:15 pm. [Weather.gov]