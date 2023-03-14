Morning Notes

Pentagon City Project May Be Back On — “Brookfield Properties’ plans to redevelop the old Transportation Security Administration headquarters in Pentagon City, which that developer paused in 2020, look like they’re underway again. Affiliates of Toronto-based Brookfield own the two parcels at 601 and 701 S. 12th St. — dubbed 12th Street Landing, nearly five acres in all.” [Washington Business Journal]
Security Boost for Shirlington Bus Station — “Arlington County Manager Mark Schwartz has proposed spending an additional $115,000 in the coming fiscal year to address safety issues at the Shirlington bus-transfer station. ‘We’ve had some issues with break-ins after hours and safety concerns raised from our bus drivers,’ said Greg Emanuel, who heads the county government’s Department of Environmental Services, at a recent budget work session with the Arlington County Board.” [Gazette Leader]
Updated Peak Bloom Projection — “Because the buds are so far along so soon, we need to bump our peak bloom forecast forward by several days. We now predict peak bloom will occur between March 19 and 23, instead of between March 25 and 29. Our initial forecast was based on computer model projections for more intense and enduring cold weather than we’re actually experiencing.” [Capital Weather Gang]
Arlington GOP Chair Stepping Down — “Lori Urban, who has led the Arlington County Republican Committee since December 2021, announced on March 13 she would be stepping down at the end of the month… In her note, Urban said she would support party communications chair Matthew Hurtt, should he opt to run for the spot.” [Gazette Leader]
New Grants for Arlington Orgs — Several Arlington nonprofits are getting six-figure state grants, part of a statewide round of funding to address homelessness. From a press release: “Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced more than $12 million in Virginia Housing Trust Fund Homeless Reduction Grants for 68 projects across the Commonwealth. The funding will advance targeted efforts to reduce homelessness for 2,669 individuals and families through 25 permanent supportive housing, 34 rapid rehousing and nine underserved populations innovation projects.” [Virginia DHCD]
Arlington Has Priciest Local Homes — “It was neck and neck, but Arlington edged out neighboring Alexandria when it came to the highest average single-family-home price in February. The typical Arlington detached property sold for $1,354,642, according to figures reported March 10… That was just a hair above the city of Alexandria, where the average sales price stood at $1,353,600.” [Gazette Leader]
It’s Pi Day — Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming breezy. High of 43 and low of 33. Sunrise at 7:23 am and sunset at 7:15 pm. [Weather.gov]
Too many of us in our community have experienced wrenching loss lately. It can be particularly tricky to navigate as Spring arrives. While it may feel like the very last thing you are able to do, we urge you to consider a local support group and we have a list of a few that our clients have found to be welcoming and healing. This is by no means a complete list, but from Capital Caring to Haven of Northern Virginia to the Wendt Center to the Dinner Party you will find people who get what you are going through.
Art House 7 is thrilled to announce that the award-winning artist, Teresa Oaxaca, will be returning this Spring to host some amazing weekend workshops! We invite you to join us for two fantastic opportunities to learn from this popular master artist.
Our first workshop, “Drawing the Portrait in Charcoal,” will take place on March 11 and 12. During the class, Teresa will guide students through her approach to drawing the human portrait in charcoal while helping them create their own charcoal portraits of models.
Our second workshop, “Painting the Dutch Tulip from Life,” will be held on April 22 and 23. This two-day class will feature a live demonstration by Teresa as she selects, composes, and paints a beautiful flower. As she works, she will narrate the steps and process, allowing students to follow along and learn the art techniques to create their own stunning paintings of the provided selection of fresh tulips.
Please note that both classes require supplies, which can be found on the workshop registration listings here. If you need art materials, we’ve got you covered at the Art House 7 Store. We sell a broad range of art supplies for all mediums at competitive prices, so you can get everything you need in one convenient location.
