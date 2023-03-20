ACPD: Pickup truck driver runs red light, almost strikes pedestrian, then threatens him with gun

Arlington County police are investigating a pair of early morning incidents involving guns over the weekend.
The first happened shortly after midnight on Saturday, when a pickup truck driver allegedly ran a red light, nearly struck a pedestrian who was crossing the road, and then brandished a gun during a dispute with the pedestrian.
The incident happened near Thomas Jefferson Middle School, at the intersection of 2nd Street S. and S. Glebe Road. That’s a block from where the driver of a truck struck and killed a woman last summer.
More, below, from today’s Arlington County Police Department crime report.
BRANDISHING, 2023-03180012, 2nd Street S. at S. Glebe Road. At approximately 12:20 a.m. on March 18, police were dispatched to the report of an attempted robbery. Upon arrival, it was determined the victim was crossing the roadway when the driver of a white pickup truck allegedly ran a red light and almost struck him. A verbal dispute ensued between the victim and suspect, during which the suspect exited the vehicle and brandished a firearm. When the victim called police, the suspect disconnected the call before reentering the vehicle and fleeing the scene. The victim was not injured. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5’3″, 150 pounds, approximately 30-40 years old, with short black hair and a mustache, wearing a white short-sleeved shirt and blue jeans. The investigation is ongoing.
Also in the crime report, police are investigating an early morning Sunday incident in which the passenger of a car allegedly fired gunshots into the air near the county sewage plant along S. Glebe Road.
SHOTS FIRED, 2023-03190050, S. Glebe Road at S. Hayes Street. At approximately 3:20 a.m. on March 19, police were dispatched to the report of shots heard. Upon arrival, it was determined a witness was walking in the area when he observed the passenger of a passing vehicle discharge a firearm into the air. Responding officers recovered evidence in the roadway confirming shots had been fired. Officers canvassed the area for any injuries or property damage yielding negative results. The suspect vehicle is described as a white sedan with heavily-tinted windows. The investigation is ongoing.
Recent Stories
With Arlington getting some warmer weather, George Mason University is opening up the plaza of its Arlington campus to a series of free activities and events. The weekly programs are…
A new vision for replacing the Pentagon Centre shopping center, including the Costco, is coming into focus. Kimco Realty Corporation revised its plans envisioning the long-term redevelopment of the 16.8-acre…
A local man decided to start his own pet waste removal company that supports the Lost Dog & Cat Foundation.
Arlington ranks near the top of many lists, but it’s near the bottom of a new one looking at purchasing power. The county is No. 66 out of 76 on…
Art House 7‘s spring session will begin on April 10th! We’re offering classes, workshops, and open studios in a wide range of art mediums for all ages, from 4 year olds to adults. We cater to different skill levels in ceramics, embroidery, drawing, and of course, painting – including watercolor, oil, and acrylics. Our Spring 2023 offerings include a Portfolio Development class for high schoolers who are considering a career in the fine arts. This class provides an opportunity to create and develop a strong portfolio for college applications.
We also have some excellent classes for younger students. The “Art and the Pre-K Reader” class is designed for 4-5 year olds, and we offer “Arts and Crafts” classes taught by teens for 2nd-4th and 3rd-5th grade students.
To view our complete class schedule, Spring workshops, open studios, and 3-week classes, please visit our website. Join us this spring to learn, create, and explore with us!
The March NAACP Arlington Branch General Membership Meeting
The March NAACP Arlington Branch General Membership Meeting is focused on Public Safety & Justice. We will hear from Commonwealth’s Attorney Parisa Dehghani-Tafti, Chief Public Defender Brad Haywood, Chief of Police Andy Penn, and Deputy Chief Wayne Vincent. We encourage you to come to this community conversation prepared with questions for our speakers. Registration Required www.arlingtonnaacp.com
Guest Speakers
Singin’ in the Rain
The “Greatest Movie Musical of All Time” is faithfully and lovingly adapted for the stage by Broadway legends, Betty Comden and Adolph Green, from their original award-winning screenplay. Each unforgettable scene, song and dance is accounted for, including the show-stopping
5 Tips for Buying Your Dream Home – A Free…
Are you planning to move in the next 12 months but feeling overwhelmed by the current real estate market’s low inventory and high mortgage rates? Join us for a short seminar where we’ll provide 5 tips to help you find