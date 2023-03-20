ACPD: Pickup truck driver runs red light, almost strikes pedestrian, then threatens him with gun

Arlington County police are investigating a pair of early morning incidents involving guns over the weekend.

The first happened shortly after midnight on Saturday, when a pickup truck driver allegedly ran a red light, nearly struck a pedestrian who was crossing the road, and then brandished a gun during a dispute with the pedestrian.

The incident happened near Thomas Jefferson Middle School, at the intersection of 2nd Street S. and S. Glebe Road. That’s a block from where the driver of a truck struck and killed a woman last summer.

More, below, from today’s Arlington County Police Department crime report.

BRANDISHING, 2023-03180012, 2nd Street S. at S. Glebe Road. At approximately 12:20 a.m. on March 18, police were dispatched to the report of an attempted robbery. Upon arrival, it was determined the victim was crossing the roadway when the driver of a white pickup truck allegedly ran a red light and almost struck him. A verbal dispute ensued between the victim and suspect, during which the suspect exited the vehicle and brandished a firearm. When the victim called police, the suspect disconnected the call before reentering the vehicle and fleeing the scene. The victim was not injured. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5’3″, 150 pounds, approximately 30-40 years old, with short black hair and a mustache, wearing a white short-sleeved shirt and blue jeans. The investigation is ongoing.

Also in the crime report, police are investigating an early morning Sunday incident in which the passenger of a car allegedly fired gunshots into the air near the county sewage plant along S. Glebe Road.