Carjacking suspect in custody after vehicular mayhem in Falls Church spills over into Arlington

A man accused of going on a days-long assault, vehicle theft and property destruction spree that extended into Arlington is in custody.
City of Falls Church Police said the man, who is uncooperative and has not revealed his name, was arrested Sunday after leaving a multi-jurisdictional trail of injury and destruction in his wake.
The incidents started around lunchtime Friday, when the suspect made a U-turn on the 1200 block of W. Broad Street, near the Beyer Volvo dealership. Driving a Jeep that had earlier been carjacked in Fairfax County, the suspect struck a pedestrian and crashed into several cars, according to police and a surveillance video aired by NBC 4.
The suspect then allegedly ran to a nearby shopping center, where he attacked a man and stole his car.
“Witnesses say the suspect ran into a parking lot, hit an older man over the head and stole his vehicle,” NBC 4 reported.
The suspect subsequently drove into Arlington, according to police, and rear-ended another driver along Langston Blvd.
“At approximately 1:19 p.m. on March 17, police were dispatched to Langston Boulevard at Spout Run Parkway for the report of a hit and run,” Arlington County police spokeswoman Ashley Savage tells ARLnow. “Upon arrival, it was determined the victim was traveling eastbound on Langston Boulevard and slowed to make a turn when she was struck from behind by the suspect vehicle. The driver of the suspect vehicle failed to stop and fled the scene following the crash. No injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing.”
Falls Church police say the stolen car was later found in Fairfax County. Two days later, the suspect went looking for another car to steal, just blocks from the first crash, police said.
“On Sunday, March 19, at about 3:45 p.m., police responded to the 1000 block of W. Broad St. for report of an assault and attempted carjacking,” Falls Church police said. “One victim was transported to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.”
Scanner traffic at the time suggested a “severe” assault.
CARJACKING (15:48hrs): IAO 1000 W Broad St, Falls Church, VA.
Suspect SEVERLY assaulted vehicle owner, arrested by @FallsChurchPD after foot pursuit. @FairfaxCountyPD K9 assisting.
Likely same suspect as Friday night incident.
h/t: @alanhenney @HCBright10 @ARLnowDOTcom pic.twitter.com/meoHyZBg45
— Matthew Young (@matthewyoung31) March 19, 2023
A witness told NBC 4 that the suspect walked up to a man loading his car, slammed him to the ground and tried to take his keys, but good Samaritans intervened and helped lead police to the suspect, who was taken into custody.
“Exact charges are pending, and the man’s name and photo will be released once available,” Falls Church police said.
The full police press release is below.
City of Falls Church Police announced that the individual arrested on Sunday is the same person wanted for a stolen vehicle, carjacking, and hit and run on Friday. Exact charges are pending, and the man’s name and photo will be released once available.
“I want to thank our officers and dispatch who persevered through the numerous incidents,” said Police Chief Mary Gavin. “And a big thank you to the community members who stopped to help the victims and called in tips. The ‘See Something, Say Something’ mantra helped us immensely with this arrest.”
On Friday, March 17, at about 12:30 p.m., police responded to 1200 W. Broad St. for a reported hit and run. The suspect drove onto a sidewalk, hit a pedestrian, telephone utility box, and two parked cars. The pedestrian did not need medical care.
The suspect then fled to a shopping center parking lot where he possibly injured a person loading groceries and stole their vehicle. That person was transported to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
The vehicle was later recovered in Fairfax County.
On Sunday, March 19, at about 3:45 p.m., police responded to the 1000 block of W. Broad St. for report of an assault and attempted carjacking. one victim was transported to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
Based on tips called in immediately from the area, police were able to locate and arrest the suspect, who matched the exact description of the suspect from Friday’s incidents, including wearing the same clothes.
Anyone with information, photos, or video should contact Detective Henderson at 703-241-5053 (TTY 711) or [email protected]
The photos below are from Friday’s incidents. No other photos or videos are available at this time, including the suspect’s mug shot. Any photos, videos, and further information will be posted in a news release.
