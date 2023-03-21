Morning Notes

Board to Address Pickleball Noise — “While pickleball may be popular in Arlington, Virginia, the noise heard by local neighbors continues to be a big point of debate. The Arlington County Board says they’re working on it. At a county board meeting on March 18, chair Christian Dorsey said that they are looking at community pickleball concerns and potential solutions will be presented at their next meeting in April.” [WTOP]
Camp Registration Starts Today — “This year, we are staggering registration by camp provider type — Partner camps and Arlington County Parks & Recreation camps. Registration will be held at noon for all sessions. The summer camp catalog is organized by the new registration categories. Partner Camps: Registration begins Tue., March 21 at noon. Parks & Recreation Camps: Registration begins Tue., March 28 at noon.” [Arlington County]
Swanson MS Named After Byrd Ally — “In Virginia, that combined with hostility toward black voters — the ‘purifying’ of the electorate driven home via newly installed Confederate statues. Byrd’s allies included Gov. Claude Swanson (namesake for an Arlington middle school). When Swanson in 1933 was appointed Navy Secretary, his U.S. Senate seat was given to Harry Byrd, who would occupy it until the mid-1960s.” [Falls Church News-Press]
More Amazon Layoffs — “Amazon will lay off 9,000 more employees in the coming weeks, CEO Andy Jassy said in a memo to staff on Monday. The cuts are on top of the previously announced layoffs that began in November and extended into January. That round totaled more than 18,000 employees, and primarily affected staffers in its retail, devices, recruiting and human resources groups.” [CNBC]
Metro’s Fare Jumping Issue — From NBC 4’s Adam Tuss: “Metro says 13% of all weekday riders on the system recently did not pay the fare. That’s over 41,000 trips per day according to Metro documents. Now the agency is spending $35-40 million on more ‘swinging gate’ faregates to further prevent fare evasion.” [Twitter]
HS Athlete College Commitments — “Many high-school athletes from Arlington recently announced their commitments during letter of intent signing ceremonies to play various sports in college for the 2023-24 season.” [Gazette Leader]
Free Ice Cream Today — “Locally owned ice cream shop, Nicecream, is celebrating their freezing agent liquid nitrogen (-321°F), Nicecream is offering unlimited, free ice cream all day on March 21st.” [Event]
It’s Tuesday — Partly cloudy throughout the day. High of 59 and low of 35. Sunrise at 7:11 am and sunset at 7:22 pm. [Weather.gov]
