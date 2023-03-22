JUST IN: Police investigating apparent self-inflicted shooting during traffic stop

(Updated at 9:15 p.m.) The passenger in a car that was pulled over for a traffic stop apparently shot himself, prompting a large police presence in the Clarendon area.
The shooting happened just after 9:20 p.m.
According to initial reports, police pulled over the car near 10th Street N. and N. Edgewood Street after observing suspicious activity. After the car stopped, an officer told dispatchers that the passenger shot himself in the head. The driver then exited the vehicle, per scanner traffic.
The passenger was rushed to the hospital after police safely retrieved the gun. All lanes of 10th Street N. are currently closed due to the investigation into what happened.
LOCATION: Washington Blvd. / 10th St N
INCIDENT: Police Department Activity
IMPACT: All lanes of 10th St. N are closed from the intersection of Washington Blvd. to N Daniel St. Seek alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/yAowC48rm6
— Arlington Alert (@ArlingtonAlert) March 23, 2023
If you or someone you know is in immediate danger of self-harm, call 911 or the Arlington Dept. of Human Services’ emergency services line at 703-228-5160. CrisisLink also has a 24-hour crisis hotline at 703-527-4077 or 800-SUICIDE, or via text at 703-940-0888.
Hat tip to Alan Henney
