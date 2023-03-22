Morning Notes

Missing Middle Makes National News — “It took a progressive Virginia suburb 8 years to let developers build apartments instead of single-family houses. It shows how hard it is to build middle-class housing in the US.” [Business Insider]
Replacement for DCA Terminal Floated — “That document – a draft issued by the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority – suggests making a request of federal funding totaling $637.5 million for replacement of what long had been known as Terminal A… But Rob Yingling, a spokesman for the airports authority, told the GazetteLeader it should not be inferred that inclusion on the list means a plan, or a pricetag, for replacement of the banjo terminal actually is in the works.” [GazetteLeader]
Gunfire Reported in Fairlington — “The Alexandria City Police responded to a report of the discharge of a weapon (2 shots) in the wooded area near parking lot 23 serving addresses 2800-2843 South Columbus St at approx 6:15pm on the evening of March 20th after residents in the area reported hearing gunshots.” [Twitter]
Local Students Awarded at Science Fair — “Several middle and high school students from Arlington won first place awards at this year’s Northern Virginia Regional Science and Engineer Fair. The science fair was held in-person at Wakefield High School in early March.” [Patch]
Fmr. POW Honored at Arlington Memorial — “Nineteen-year-old Pfc. Jessica Lynch, U.S. Army, was captured in Iraq on March 23, 2003, and subsequently rescued by U.S. forces… This past weekend, in recognition of the 20th anniversary of her capture, she was recognized by the Military Women’s Memorial as the first female POW to be rescued, and one who brings a message of positivity, perseverance and resiliency to those not only in the military, but to people everywhere.” [WVNews]
Spring Is Here to Stay — “By almost every metric, the winter of 2022-23 was among the gentlest on record in Washington. Temperatures were abnormally warm, and it hardly snowed. While winter never really arrived, we can now pronounce it dead. Springlike weather has moved in, and it doesn’t appear winter conditions will return in any meaningful way.” [Capital Weather Gang]
It’s Wednesday — Mostly cloudy throughout the day. High of 60 and low of 44. Sunrise at 7:10 am and sunset at 7:23 pm. [Weather.gov]
Recent Stories
A 3 BD/3.5 BA four level brick townhome with a private roof deck and finished 2 car garage is included in Just Reduced.
Good Tuesday evening, Arlington. Today we published articles that were read a total of 16176 times… so far. 📈 Top stories The following are the most-read articles for today —…
A teenage girl on an electric scooter was seriously injured after colliding with a driver near Washington-Liberty High School earlier this afternoon. Shortly after 1 p.m. on Tuesday, police were…
Arlington County is offering residents free training on the anti-overdose drug Narcan. The sessions are available as an hour-long online training course or an abridged, 10-minute training over the phone….
