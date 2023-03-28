Markers Market returning, restaurants set to open at Westpost

The “Markers Market” is coming back to Pentagon City, planned for the first Sunday of every month starting this weekend.

The market featuring local artists, creators, food, and music is returning to Westpost (formerly Pentagon Row) this coming Sunday, April 2. It begins at 11 a.m. and runs until 4 p.m.

Like last year’s edition, it is free to attend with on-site parking available. Organizers are asking attendees to reserve tickets.

“Explore trendy and unique creations, enjoy ambient music from the live DJ, and take in all the plaza has to offer from tasty dining options to retail shops and services,” reads the event listing.

The market is expanding its schedule in 2023 and is now planned for the first Sunday of every month through October. Dates include:

April 2

May 7

June 4

July 2

August 6

September 3

October 1

“Each market will feature some new vendors and some returning vendors,” notes the event listing.

Among the vendors are small producers like Herndon Woodshed, Clay Creations by Liz, Smell of Love candles, Billy’s Hobby Shop, Fire in Hand Jewelry, A Hot Sauce Co, and Jarhead Leather.

The shopping center that was once called Pentagon Row just closed its popular skating rink for the season last week and is now getting set up for the spring and summer.

Several new restaurants are preparing to open in the coming weeks. Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken plans to open early next month while Chase the Submarine remains docked at the former Bread and Water “cube.”

The sandwich shop’s revival from local chef Tim Ma was supposed to start serving earlier this year, but it has yet to open its doors.