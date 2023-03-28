Morning Notes

Rental Car Changes at DCA — “Avis and Budget, both owned by Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) in Parsippany, New Jersey, recently notified customers in an email that they are relocating from the on-airport rental center on the first floor of the airport’s main parking garage to a stand-alone facility in Crystal City. Taking their place will be Sixt, a German car-rental company that has been rapidly expanding in the U.S. in recent years.” [Washington Business Journal]

Online Missing Middle Survey — “A survey of Patch readers conducted after the county board’s March 22 vote found that nearly 63 percent of respondents did not agree with the board’s decision to approve the Missing Middle Housing plan. And among the 942 responses to the Patch survey, 65 percent said they do not believe the board’s decision to eliminate single-family zoning will create more affordable housing in Arlington County.” [Patch]

Update on ARLnow Poll — As of 5 p.m. Monday, about 58% of the more than 2,500 respondents to ARLnow’s morning poll on the Missing Middle decision expressed support for some degree of rezoning. Just over 42% were totally opposed to any rezoning. [ARLnow]

Local LGBT Group Changes Name — “It’s a new name for a local organization, as the Arlington-Alexandria Gay and Lesbian Alliance (AGLA) morphs into ‘Equality NoVa.’ The switch will take place over coming months, and is designed in part to show the organization’s growth into the broader local region.” [GazetteLeader]

Teen Police Academy Applications Open — “Due to the popularity of last year’s inaugural Teen Police Academy, the Community Engagement Division’s Youth Outreach Unit (YOU) is pleased to announce the expansion of the Summer Teen Police Academy for Summer 2023. The application has opened for two sessions being held in the months of July and August focused on education, relationship-building and positive youth development.” [ACPD]

Amazon Job Training Event — “Amazon Web Services is hosting a free, two-day fiber optic training program April 4-5 in Arlington in partnership with Northern Virginia Community College. The program is open to the public and will be held at the AWS Skills Center at 1550 Crystal Drive in Arlington. The AWS Skills Center in Crystal City is a free cloud education resource for the community.” [Patch]

It’s Tuesday — Mostly cloudy throughout the day. High of 56 and low of 44. Sunrise at 7:00 am and sunset at 7:29 pm. [Weather.gov]