Morning Notes

Battle Brewing Over Broyhill — “The 70-year-old hilltop mansion built by area home builder M.T. Broyhill is set to be torn down, the News-Press has confirmed. The required signage for demolition permits were recently posted in front of the spacious white-brick home at [2561] N. Vermont St., angering neighbors, though the new owner says the plans of himself and his wife are still taking shape. The mansion, once considered as a potential residence for the U.S. vice president, has 10 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms on 9775 sq. ft., and was owned in recent years by the Woodlawn Foundation of the Catholic Prelature of Opus Dei.” [Falls Church News-Press]

New Portrait for Beyer — From Rep. Don Beyer: “I didn’t know this until recently, but Members of Congress are allowed to update their official portrait. I look a bit different now from how I looked nearly a decade ago, so I asked the House photographers to retake it, and they did. Here’s the new portrait.” [Twitter]

More on Key Bridge Marriott — “The building, which previously housed Marriott’s longest-operating hotel, sold in early 2018 and the new owners received county approval for redevelopment in March 2020 before shutting down the Key Bridge Marriott hotel the following year. But now the development team appears close to giving up on it. The developers — Los Angeles real estate investors Woodridge Capital Partners and Oaktree Capital Management — stopped paying their property taxes late last year, public records show.” [Bisnow]

GOP Tiptoes Around Prosecutor Race — “Is the Arlington County Republican Committee encouraging its members to vote in the June 20 Democratic primary for commonwealth’s attorney? Technically, no, but both at recent Arlington GOP meetings and in e-mail missives to the rank-and-file, some in the party leadership seem to be walking right up to the line.” [GazetteLeader]

BID Partnering with Trail Group — “The Rosslyn Business Improvement District (Rosslyn BID) is excited to announce that it has teamed up with the Friends of the Mount Vernon Trail (FoMVT) to advance their shared goal of improving the Mount Vernon Trail for folks walking, biking, and rolling. Through this partnership, the BID will sponsor the FoMVT’s cleanup events and volunteer activities starting this April.” [Rosslyn BID]

It’s Thursday — Clear throughout the day. High of 53 and low of 37. Sunrise at 6:57 am and sunset at 7:31 pm. [Weather.gov]