Morning Notes

Memorial Bridge Closure for Race — “On, Sunday, April 2, the Credit Union Cherry Blossom 10 Mile Race will take place in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with this event, there will be street closures that motorists should take into consideration:The following streets will be closed to traffic on Sunday, April 2, from approximately 6 a.m. to 12 p.m.: Memorial Bridge, Memorial Circle…” [National Park Service, Twitter]

Arlington Dems on Trump Indictment — “As Trump begins to be held accountable for his crimes, many Republicans will continue to defend him and make excuses. But no one is above the law.” [Twitter]

Gov. Youngkin on Trump Indictment — “It is beyond belief that District Attorney Alvin Bragg has indicted a former President and current presidential candidate for pure political gain. Arresting a presidential candidate on a manufactured basis should not happen in America. The left’s continued attempts to weaponize our judicial system erode people’s faith in the American justice system and it needs to stop.” [Twitter]

Emergency Personnel Harassment Bill Signed — “Gov. Youngkin has signed legislation patroned by a local delegate, updating Virginia’s law against using a telecommunications device to harass or hinder emergency-services personnel. The measure from Del. Rip Sullivan (D-McLean-Arlington) expands the types of communication devices covered under the existing statute to incorporate modern technology. The current [statute] specifies only telephones and pagers.” [GazetteLeader]

‘Call Your Mother’ Coming to Chesterbrook — “The popular D.C. deli Call Your Mother is expanding into Virginia for the first time. Known for its bagels, the self-described ‘Jew-ish’ deli is bringing a mobile version of its shop called Lil Deli to the Chesterbrook Shopping Center (6216 Old Dominion Drive) in McLean,” near the Arlington border. [FFXnow]

It’s Friday — Cloudy, with light rain in the evening and overnight. High of 64 and low of 42. Sunrise at 6:56 am and sunset at 7:32 pm. [Weather.gov]