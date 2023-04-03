ACPD: Victim managed to escape carjacking attempt

Three armed men attempted — unsuccessfully — to carjack someone in Pentagon City late last night.

That’s according to the latest Arlington County Police Department crime report.

The attempted carjacking happened just before midnight Sunday on the 700 block of 12th Street S., near the Pentagon Centre shopping center and the Pentagon City Metro station entrance.

“At approximately 11:56 p.m. on April 2, police were dispatched to the report of a suspicious person,” said ACPD. “Upon arrival, it was determined the victim was in his parked vehicle when the suspect vehicle approached, and three suspects exited. The suspects approached the victim’s vehicle and brandished firearms and the victim fled the area.”

“No injuries were reported,” the crime report continues. “Responding officers canvassed the area for the suspects yielding negative results… The investigation is ongoing.”

Arlington police have reported at least nine completed carjackings so far this year.