Morning Notes

House Fire in Barcroft — “Crews are working a structure fire, 500 blk S ABINGDON St. Fire had been knocked down. Please stay clear of area while crews continue overhaul… no civilian injuries, one firefighter being treated for minor injury, fire marshal office conducting routine fire investigation.” [Twitter]
Power Restoration Work Continues — After Saturday’s wind storm that knocked out power to at least 3,500 Dominion customers in parts of Arlington, crews were still out on Sunday… “No power in parts of @NauckCrescent. Tree down taking out lines @ARLnowDOTcom. S Nelson Street.” [Twitter]
County Publishes Pickleball Feedback — “The county also released 89 pages of comments surrounding the project, with some in favor of the courts and others pushing back for various reasons. ‘I live a mile from the Lubber Run pickleball courts, and I work from home. Even with my windows closed, I hear the pickleball pop all day and night (until the courts are closed),” said one participant. “I love pickleball, but I do not want to hear it. The pop is loud and incessant.'” [WUSA 9]
Theo Not Running for County Board — From Adam Theo: “I cannot run as a Dem in good conscience. I have been a political independent for most of my life, and I believe it is disingenuous for aspiring politicians to suddenly portray themselves as a member of the dominant party simply to gain personal political power… after careful thought, I will not be running for CB in 2023, even as an independent. I believe there are other worthy efforts that need my attention this year.” [Twitter]
No Arlington Dive Squads in Div I — “The realignment setup is complete for this summer’s Northern Virginia Swimming League’s diving competition, which includes four Arlington teams. For the first time since the 2018 season, none of those four squads will be in Division I this summer, but Overlee and Donaldson Run are each in Division II. Overlee dropped from Division I last year and Donaldson Run moved up one spot.” [GazetteLeader]
Recycling Event Coming Up — “Arlington E-CARE (Environmental Collection and Recycling Event) returns to Wakefield High School on Saturday, April 15, 2023, for the best disposal of household hazardous materials and old electronics that take up so much space in so many homes. The list of accepted items includes mercury, batteries, printer cartridges, gas cylinders and fluorescent tubes–the kinds of things that shouldn’t just get tossed in the trash.” [Arlington County]
Baby Boomer Buyers Back on Top — “The share of Baby Boomers has surpassed Millennials to once again makes up the largest generation of home buyers, according to the latest study from the National Association of Realtors. The 2023 Home Buyers and Sellers Generational Trends report, which examines the similarities and differences of recent buyers and sellers across generations, found that the combined share of younger Boomer (58 to 67 years old) and older Boomer (68 to 76 years old) buyers rose to 39 percent in 2022, up from 29 percent the year prior.” [GazetteLeader]
It’s Monday — Broken clouds. Mild. High of 69 and low of 39. Sunrise at 6:50 am and sunset at 7:33 pm. [Weather.gov]
Recent Stories
A troubled intersection near Lubber Run Community Center clocked another vehicle crash last week. The collision at N. George Mason Drive and N. Park Drive last Tuesday happened as neighbors…
ARLnow has long avoided covering high school and youth sports, instead deferring to the coverage of the Sun Gazette (now the GazetteLeader) and the Washington Post. While we’ll link to…
A man broke into a woman’s apartment in Virginia Square early this morning and sexually assaulted her. That’s according to a press release just issued by the Arlington County Police…
Strong wind gusts have brought down trees and knocked out power in parts of Arlington tonight. More than 3,500 Dominion customers were without power in Arlington as of 10:45 p.m….
Come one, come all to our 6th annual Arlington Bunny Hop 5K on April 15th at 8:00 a.m. We’re running to help others — all proceeds from our family friendly 5K fun run/walk will benefit Arlington’s own Bridges to Independence, an organization that works hard to make Arlington a better place for all and to break intergenerational cycles of poverty. We welcome competitive runners, fitness/frequent runners, joggers/recreational runners and walkers/strollers. Costumes are welcome and encouraged!
Don’t want to participate but want to support the cause? We welcome that too — simply visit the Fundraising & Donations page on our website.
Want to run, but can’t make it on April 15th? We’re doing a virtual race as well through April 30!
And be sure to visit our block party at Clarendon United Methodist Church (606 N. Irving Street, Arlington, VA 22201) after the race for a bounce house, face-painting, live music, and more!
Arlington and its neighbors have become more segregated in the last 10 years while fair housing legislation at the state level faces significant roadblocks. Arlington’s fair housing enforcement, education, and commitment to equity practices in housing policy and programs are beginning to show signs of improvement but much more needs to be done.
Join the NAACP Arlington Branch, HOME of Virginia, and Equal Rights Center for the 2nd Annual Arlington Fair Housing Conference on April 15th to discuss the threats and opportunities to advancing fair housing policy across the state and within Arlington.
The half-day, in-person event will feature speakers from fair housing advocacy organizations and government agencies including the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and focus on fair housing policy trends in Virginia and Arlington County. The conference aims to advance the understanding of issues and policies related to equity and affirmatively further fair housing among local officials, advocates, and members of the public.
2nd Annual Arlington Fair Housing Conference
Private School Fair
Congressional School to Host MONA Private School Fair Thursday, April 27 at 6:30 PM
Congressional School in Falls Church, VA is delighted to host the MONA (Mothers of North Arlington) at an upcoming Private School Fair. Private schools from around
WHS Spring Festival
Join us at the WHS Spring Festival on April 22, 2023, from 10am- 3pm at Wakefield High School(main parking lot). Come out to shop, play, and eat!
Shop local vendors, arts & crafts, new and used items, food vendors/trucks, and