Morning Notes

House Fire in Barcroft — “Crews are working a structure fire, 500 blk S ABINGDON St. Fire had been knocked down. Please stay clear of area while crews continue overhaul… no civilian injuries, one firefighter being treated for minor injury, fire marshal office conducting routine fire investigation.” [Twitter]

Power Restoration Work Continues — After Saturday’s wind storm that knocked out power to at least 3,500 Dominion customers in parts of Arlington, crews were still out on Sunday… “No power in parts of @NauckCrescent. Tree down taking out lines @ARLnowDOTcom. S Nelson Street.” [Twitter]

County Publishes Pickleball Feedback — “The county also released 89 pages of comments surrounding the project, with some in favor of the courts and others pushing back for various reasons. ‘I live a mile from the Lubber Run pickleball courts, and I work from home. Even with my windows closed, I hear the pickleball pop all day and night (until the courts are closed),” said one participant. “I love pickleball, but I do not want to hear it. The pop is loud and incessant.'” [WUSA 9]

Theo Not Running for County Board — From Adam Theo: “I cannot run as a Dem in good conscience. I have been a political independent for most of my life, and I believe it is disingenuous for aspiring politicians to suddenly portray themselves as a member of the dominant party simply to gain personal political power… after careful thought, I will not be running for CB in 2023, even as an independent. I believe there are other worthy efforts that need my attention this year.” [Twitter]

No Arlington Dive Squads in Div I — “The realignment setup is complete for this summer’s Northern Virginia Swimming League’s diving competition, which includes four Arlington teams. For the first time since the 2018 season, none of those four squads will be in Division I this summer, but Overlee and Donaldson Run are each in Division II. Overlee dropped from Division I last year and Donaldson Run moved up one spot.” [GazetteLeader]

Recycling Event Coming Up — “Arlington E-CARE (Environmental Collection and Recycling Event) returns to Wakefield High School on Saturday, April 15, 2023, for the best disposal of household hazardous materials and old electronics that take up so much space in so many homes. The list of accepted items includes mercury, batteries, printer cartridges, gas cylinders and fluorescent tubes–the kinds of things that shouldn’t just get tossed in the trash.” [Arlington County]

Baby Boomer Buyers Back on Top — “The share of Baby Boomers has surpassed Millennials to once again makes up the largest generation of home buyers, according to the latest study from the National Association of Realtors. The 2023 Home Buyers and Sellers Generational Trends report, which examines the similarities and differences of recent buyers and sellers across generations, found that the combined share of younger Boomer (58 to 67 years old) and older Boomer (68 to 76 years old) buyers rose to 39 percent in 2022, up from 29 percent the year prior.” [GazetteLeader]

It’s Monday — Broken clouds. Mild. High of 69 and low of 39. Sunrise at 6:50 am and sunset at 7:33 pm. [Weather.gov]