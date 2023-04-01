JUST IN: More than 3,500 without power in Arlington as winds continue to whip

Strong wind gusts have brought down trees and knocked out power in parts of Arlington tonight.

More than 3,500 Dominion customers were without power in Arlington as of 10:45 p.m. The power company’s outage map shows sizable outages in the following local areas:

Long Branch Creek , including the intersection of S. Glebe Road and S. Arlington Ridge Road

, including the intersection of S. Glebe Road and S. Arlington Ridge Road Glebewood and Waverly Hills , along N. Glebe Road just south of Langston Blvd, where ARLnow observed power crews and a tree down

and , along N. Glebe Road just south of Langston Blvd, where ARLnow observed power crews and a tree down Old Glebe, Chain Bridge Forest and Rivercrest in far northern Arlington, along the N. Glebe Road corridor

There were also smaller outages in the Dominion Hills and Bluemont neighborhoods. Estimates of when the power would be back on were not available on Dominion’s website.

The outages come amid wind gusts of up to 60 mph in the D.C. metro area, which is under a High Wind Warning. National Airport recorded a 60 mph gust around 10 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Damaging winds are expected to continue through about midnight, forecasters said.

Throughout Northern Virginia, Dominion reported more than 43,000 customers without power.

https://twitter.com/PeggyDomEnergy/status/1642354836413767680

10:30p: Winds seem to have eased slightly in the past hour, but still gusting 40-50 mph. They probably won’t diminish much more until after midnight. Could still see a few more trees come down before then. — Capital Weather Gang (@capitalweather) April 2, 2023