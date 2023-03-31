Arlington under High Wind Watch on Saturday

Batten down the hatches, it’s going to get pretty windy tomorrow.

The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Watch for Arlington, in effect Saturday from noon to midnight. Forecasters say gusts of up to 60 mph could fell trees, knock out power to parts of the area, and make travel treacherous.

More from NWS:

1148 AM EDT Fri Mar 31 2023

…HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING…

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible.

* WHERE…Portions of central and northern Maryland, The District of Columbia, and northern Virginia.

* WHEN…From Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds are most likely late Saturday afternoon through mid Saturday evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds.