D.C. murder victim was a Yorktown High School alum and Arlington native

The woman murdered in a D.C. hotel room this past weekend was an Arlington native who attended Yorktown High School.

Christy Bautista was a student at Yorktown High School from 2007 to 2010, per high school yearbook photos, and was in orchestra her freshman year. It appears that she previously attended Swanson Middle School, according to address records and a social media post.

Bautista was a graduate of James Madison University in Harrisonburg.

Bautista, 31, was in the city to attend a concert, her family told NBC4, and had checked into the Ivy City Hotel on New York Avenue in Northeast D.C at around 6 p.m. Friday night.

Less than an hour after arriving, a man brutally attacked her with a knife inside her hotel room. Security cameras showed the man entering the room, followed by an audible struggle, court records note.

Thirteen minutes later, District police entered the room and arrested a 43-year-old man. Bautista was pronounced dead at the hotel at 7:10 p.m.

The suspect is being charged with first-degree murder, per court documents. It’s believed that he and Bautista did not know each other.