Little Ambassadors’ Academy: celebrating individuality and learning through discovery

Little Ambassadors’ Academy comprises three campuses spread out across the Arlington area. Overlee, being the newest campus, allows LAA to expand early childhood education to more families across Arlington.
At LAA we believe children learn best through discovery. Our mission is to shape the minds and futures of our students in a structured and secure environment that is dedicated to early childhood development. We strive to provide a safe, creative, and nurturing space to help children develop curious and compassionate lifelong learners. We celebrate individuality and embrace that to help our children reach their fullest potential.
The Little Ambassadors’ Academy Kindergarten program is taught by an experienced kindergarten teacher with backgrounds teaching in either private or public-school settings.
Our curriculum continues the promotion of hands-on learning and ensures an emphasis on math, science, emergent literacy, technology, Spanish language enrichment, social and emotional development, and healthy living (nutrition and physical activity), while following Virginia’s standards of Learning for Kindergarten and First grade.
LAA Kindergarteners will have a core curriculum time between 9 a.m.-4 p.m. every day, 5 days a week.
Our students’ schedules will include large and small group instruction, one hour of recess (daily), specialties and field-trips. Our academic school year has limited closures (compared to neighboring school districts) and follows the LAA preschool academic calendar.
Summer camp will also be available to families who are interested and require a separate enrollment.
Join Phoenix Bikes at Port City Brewing Company on Thursday, April 20, for Bikes & Bow Ties, the most bike-tastic event of the year! Outside, under sparkling lights, guests will enjoy delicious food, Port City beer, music, and a showcase of bikes creatively customized by Phoenix Bikes students. Snap a picture at their photo booth, enjoy bike-churned ice cream, hear from their students, and donate to the live paddle raise to support local youth. Proceeds from this event help keep all of Phoenix Bikes programs 100% free for students.
Opt for a VIP ticket to take your night to the next level by enjoying a private VIP reception and beer tasting before the event. Get your tickets today!
Phoenix Bikes is an Arlington nonprofit that uniquely combines youth education programs with a full service bike shop. Through their programs, youth learn basic bike mechanics and fix up a bike that they get to take home–for free! Students can also join their junior race team, learn safe riding practices, experience the business side of a bike shop through their shop internship program, and more!
