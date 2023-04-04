Little Ambassadors’ Academy: celebrating individuality and learning through discovery

Little Ambassadors’ Academy comprises three campuses spread out across the Arlington area. Overlee, being the newest campus, allows LAA to expand early childhood education to more families across Arlington.

At LAA we believe children learn best through discovery. Our mission is to shape the minds and futures of our students in a structured and secure environment that is dedicated to early childhood development. We strive to provide a safe, creative, and nurturing space to help children develop curious and compassionate lifelong learners. We celebrate individuality and embrace that to help our children reach their fullest potential.

The Little Ambassadors’ Academy Kindergarten program is taught by an experienced kindergarten teacher with backgrounds teaching in either private or public-school settings.

Our curriculum continues the promotion of hands-on learning and ensures an emphasis on math, science, emergent literacy, technology, Spanish language enrichment, social and emotional development, and healthy living (nutrition and physical activity), while following Virginia’s standards of Learning for Kindergarten and First grade.

LAA Kindergarteners will have a core curriculum time between 9 a.m.-4 p.m. every day, 5 days a week.

Our students’ schedules will include large and small group instruction, one hour of recess (daily), specialties and field-trips. Our academic school year has limited closures (compared to neighboring school districts) and follows the LAA preschool academic calendar.

Summer camp will also be available to families who are interested and require a separate enrollment.