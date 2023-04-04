Morning Notes

Parking Sensor Installation Underway — “After getting a $5.4 million grant from the Virginia Department of Transportation, Arlington County is trying out new technology to tackle its parking problem. Starting Monday, they’ll begin installing in-ground sensors for its Performing Parking Pilot project. The sensors can detect whether there is or isn’t a car in the parking spot. Officials say crews will be starting on 14th St N somewhere between N Barton St and N Taft St.” [WJLA, Twitter]

April Is Preparedness Month — “Arlington Preparedness Month in April is an observance to raise awareness about the importance of preparing for disasters and emergencies that could happen at any time. The 2023 theme is ‘Be Ready, Arlington! Prepare now to protect the life you love.'” [Arlington County]

Housing Event Set for April 29 — “LAIF, Live in Arlington Information Fair, aspires to be a gateway to critical community services and information to those who need it the most. This event is brought to you by Centro de Apoyo Familiar or Center for Assistance to Families (CAF) in partnership with Arlington County Housing Division.” [LAIF]

Whitlow’s Reopening in D.C. — “If there’s a comeback kid of DC’s bar scene, it’s Whitlow’s. The casual neighborhood tavern, which got its start in downtown DC at the end of World War II, moved to Arlington in 1995 for its ‘Whitlow’s on Wilson’ decades. After lease negotiations fell through there, co-owner Jon Williams–whose family has owned the bar since the ’70s–moved the concept to U Street last year. Now he’s bar-hopping again, but not far. Whitlow’s 4.0 will take over the longtime Brixton space in May.” [Washingtonian]

It’s Tuesday — Partly cloudy. Warm. High of 77 and low of 55. Sunrise at 6:48 am and sunset at 7:34 pm. [Weather.gov]