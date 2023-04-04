Morning Notes

Parking Sensor Installation Underway — “After getting a $5.4 million grant from the Virginia Department of Transportation, Arlington County is trying out new technology to tackle its parking problem. Starting Monday, they’ll begin installing in-ground sensors for its Performing Parking Pilot project. The sensors can detect whether there is or isn’t a car in the parking spot. Officials say crews will be starting on 14th St N somewhere between N Barton St and N Taft St.” [WJLA, Twitter]
April Is Preparedness Month — “Arlington Preparedness Month in April is an observance to raise awareness about the importance of preparing for disasters and emergencies that could happen at any time. The 2023 theme is ‘Be Ready, Arlington! Prepare now to protect the life you love.'” [Arlington County]
Housing Event Set for April 29 — “LAIF, Live in Arlington Information Fair, aspires to be a gateway to critical community services and information to those who need it the most. This event is brought to you by Centro de Apoyo Familiar or Center for Assistance to Families (CAF) in partnership with Arlington County Housing Division.” [LAIF]
Whitlow’s Reopening in D.C. — “If there’s a comeback kid of DC’s bar scene, it’s Whitlow’s. The casual neighborhood tavern, which got its start in downtown DC at the end of World War II, moved to Arlington in 1995 for its ‘Whitlow’s on Wilson’ decades. After lease negotiations fell through there, co-owner Jon Williams–whose family has owned the bar since the ’70s–moved the concept to U Street last year. Now he’s bar-hopping again, but not far. Whitlow’s 4.0 will take over the longtime Brixton space in May.” [Washingtonian]
One local company championing this new teammate is Clarendon-based Axios HQ (3100 Clarendon Blvd). The startup was spun out as a separate company in late 2022 after its parent company, Axios, was bought by Cox Enterprises for $525 million.
VHC Health, in conjunction with the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce, hosted its first panel series on Wellness in the Workforce, focusing on mental health and how employers can best serve their employees in this space.
During the panel discussion, VHC Health’s Dr. Cessar Scott noted that the rise in telehealth services has provided employees with more options for seeking mental health care while reducing the stress and time required to attend in-person appointments.
“Patients are receiving the same, detailed mental health services they can expect from an in-person visit. We don’t always need to be in the same room to ensure our patients are getting the care they need, and often we can see them faster than needing to schedule appointments well in advance. It’s a win-win for all,” said Scott.
The event included a keynote speech by Elizabeth Hughes, Senior Director of Insight Region, Community Foundation, and a panel of experts who discussed innovations and critical topics within the mental health field. The panel discussion was moderated by Ann Harbor, Director, Government Affairs Virginia for CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield. Panelists included Megan Hodge, Human Resources Manager of Employee Well-Being, Mayo Clinic; Dr. Cessar Scott, Behavioral Health Physician, VHC Health; Bethany Demers, Mental Wellness Specialist, Fairfax County Public Schools; Sandra Shaklan LCSW-C: Innovation Lead, Cigna Health Care; and Dr. Joseph Tasosa, Chief of Psychiatry, Kaiser Permanente.
Come one, come all to our 6th annual Arlington Bunny Hop 5K on April 15th at 8:00 a.m. We’re running to help others — all proceeds from our family friendly 5K fun run/walk will benefit Arlington’s own Bridges to Independence, an organization that works hard to make Arlington a better place for all and to break intergenerational cycles of poverty. We welcome competitive runners, fitness/frequent runners, joggers/recreational runners and walkers/strollers. Costumes are welcome and encouraged!
Don’t want to participate but want to support the cause? We welcome that too — simply visit the Fundraising & Donations page on our website.
Want to run, but can’t make it on April 15th? We’re doing a virtual race as well through April 30!
And be sure to visit our block party at Clarendon United Methodist Church (606 N. Irving Street, Arlington, VA 22201) after the race for a bounce house, face-painting, live music, and more!
