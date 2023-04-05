Morning Notes

Yellow Line Reopening Date Set — “[Metro] announced today that the Yellow Line will open again on Sunday, May 7… The line has been out of service since September to allow work on the Potomac River tunnel and bridge.” [ALXnow]

Arlington Man Dies in Austin — “Authorities retrieved a body from Lady Bird Lake on Saturday for the second time in six weeks amid growing concerns about the safety of revelers in the popular Rainey Street entertainment district. Council Member Zohaib “Zo” Qadri… said the man was from the Washington, D.C., region. Austin police spokesman Brandon Jones said police received a call at 2:41 p.m. Friday reporting that a man, identified as Jonathan Honey, 33, was missing.” [Austin American-Statesman, Fox News]

Jan. 6 Arrest in Arlington — “A Navy sailor charged with storming the U.S. Capitol was stationed on an aircraft carrier in Virginia when he joined a mob’s attack on the building, according to a court filing Monday. The FBI arrested David Elizalde on Sunday in Arlington, Virginia, on misdemeanor charges, including disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, according to a court filing.” [Associated Press]

Airline Partnering with Local Startup — “Shift5 Inc., an Arlington tech startup whose software protects transportation and military systems from cyberattacks, has struck up a partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp. to help it develop new systems that can be used by commercial airlines. As part of the agreement, JetBlue’s venture capital arm, JetBlue Technology Ventures, has made an investment in Shift5 in a funding round led by New York-based Insight Partners and with additional participation from The Boeing Co.’s venture capital arm.” [Washington Business Journal]

YHS Lax Team Rolling — “Through the early season, the Yorktown Patriots have done what they have accomplished the past few campaigns – established themselves as one of the top boys high-school lacrosse teams in the region and state. Entering spring break, Yorktown had a 5-1 overall record with five straight wins and was yet to play a Liberty District match.” [GazetteLeader]

GW Parkway Lane Change — “Drivers will soon have to get accustomed to a brand-new traffic pattern on the McLean section of the George Washington Memorial Parkway. Starting Saturday, April 15, the existing southbound lanes will close between the Capital Beltway (I-495) and Route 123 (Dolley Madison Blvd and Chain Bridge Road) so crews can begin rehabilitating that portion of the roadway. All traffic will shift to the northbound lanes, which have been expanded with the addition of a third, temporary lane in the median.” [FFXnow]

It’s Wednesday — Cloudy. Warm. High of 86 and low of 61. Sunrise at 6:47 am and sunset at 7:35 pm. [Weather.gov]