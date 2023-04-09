Obituary: Thomas L. Vardaman (1941-2023)

Thomas L. Vardaman (Age 82)

Mr. Thomas L. Vardaman passed away peacefully at home in Baker, West Virginia on January 8, 2023 surrounded by James Young and his beloved dogs Jasper & Otis. Thom was born on January 25, 1941, to Mr. and Mrs. Terry C and Ann Louise (Moore) Vardaman in Birmingham, Alabama. He graduated from Shades Valley High School, Birmingham, Alabama in 1959 and from Auburn University, Auburn, Alabama earning a degree in communications in 1963. He was a member of the United States Marines guard unit for six years.

Thom was predeceased by his parents, grandparents Porter and Gertrude Vardaman, Charles and Pauline Moore, one sister Terry Vardaman Edmonds, and Life Partner Charles (Sandy) Sandlin. He is survived by his spouse, Jim Young, Baker, West Virginia, sister Mary Charles Vardaman Capp, Birmingham, Alabama and nieces and nephews.

Thom moved to the Washington, DC area in the late 60s and settled in Arlington, VA.

He followed his dreams in communications working for Voice of America and the White House Press Corp. In retirement, Thom repositioned and planned cruises and trips for family and friends. Thom experienced a life well lived and well-travelled. He leaves behind numerous close friends. He enjoyed many things: trains, traveling the world, cooking, and gardening.

A Celebration of Life gathering was held February 25, 2023 at Lost River Grill, Lost River, WV.

In lieu of flowers, consider donating to help feed our neighbors or to shelter and care for animals:

The Wardensville Food Pantry

C/O Kathleen Hott

26405 St Rd 55

Wardensville, WV 26851

~Or~

PHAR – Potomac Highlands Animal Rescue

940 Corner Rd

Cabins, WV 26855