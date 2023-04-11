From WFH to IRL: An extraordinary workday that works for you

Over the past three years, the way we think about work and the workplace has intrinsically changed.

Approximately 80 million Americans are currently working remotely at least one day per week. But working from home can be isolating — research from Zippia claims that 50% of remote workers feel lonely at least once per week.

The truth is, we’re social creatures at our core and have a fundamental need to connect with others in-person — be it in our personal or professional lives. There is a magic that happens when you bring people together — with purpose and in an amazing space — that can’t be replicated through technology. In fact, a report by Owl Labs found that only 36% of people believe the office is best suited for individual work, leading us to understand that the majority of people prefer in-person time for collaborative working sessions.

Enter Convene. Convene is a premium hospitality company that designs, builds, and manages premium meeting, event, and flexible office spaces. With two locations in the Greater D.C. Area, Convene offers an inspiring place to meet or get together with colleagues for those times when Zoom just won’t do.

So leave your home office behind — if even for just a day or two a week – and discover an extraordinary workday that works for you.

Here are the top 5 reasons to consider Convene as you look to get out of the house and back to work IRL:

1. Getting your team together helps foster a sense of connectivity and collaboration — but let Convene take care of the details.

Convene is a premium provider of meeting and event spaces, offering everything needed for a turnkey experience, including thoughtfully-designed spaces to maximize collaboration and productivity, full-service production management, in-house catering, and a dedicated A/V team for in-room and hybrid tech support. From town halls to brainstorms, training seminars, corporate social events, and more, each room can be custom-configured to accommodate your event type. Convene is the perfect end-to-end solution for anything and everything needed to have a successful team get-together, allowing you to focus on creating an engaging meeting or offsite without getting bogged down in the details.

2. Let your work location impress and inspire.

The view from the top is always better, and in the D.C. area, Convene can rival any lookout point. Its Arlington location is located on the 29th and 30th floors of the tallest building on the waterfront with 360-degree views, while its downton D.C. location features a building community rooftop overlooking the city — whether you are looking to impress your clients or inspire your team, these stunning views are worth leaving home for. Each Convene location is also beautifully designed, boasting high-end finishes, unique architectural elements, and local artwork that are bound to get the creative juices flowing.

3. Switching it up is sure to ignite a spark.

In addition to premium meeting and event spaces, Convene also provides flexible workplace solutions including private suites – for teams of 10+ – and community memberships for individuals. Varying your daily routine and changing your surroundings will help you break out of your daily work-from-home rut and hopefully spark a renewed sense of inspiration.

4. Bring spontaneity and serendipity back into your life.

When you’re in-person with your team and your colleagues, you never know what can happen. Being in a room together for a brainstorm allows you to riff off one another and feed off each other’s energy in a way that is just not the same as video conferencing. And a random run-in at the coffee machine or a casual conversation in between breakout sessions could easily turn into the next great idea for your company. Not to mention the relationships, mentorships, and overall trust that is built when you come together. Anything is possible IRL!

5. Your home is your sanctuary, keep it that way.

We started working from home out of necessity but kept with it out of comfort. And while there is no denying the convenience of waking up and walking down the hall to get to the office, the lines between personal and professional time have blurred beyond recognition. It’s time to reclaim your space. By getting out of the house, if even a few days a week, you can once again have a clear separation between work and life. And a quiet, distraction-free place without the kids, your significant other, or the dog, so that you can focus on getting more done faster in order to get back to your sanctuary.

So what are you waiting for? Don’t just get back to work IRL, have an extraordinary workday at Convene — we have two D.C. area locations: 600 14th Street NW in D.C. and 1201 Wilson Blvd in Arlington.

As a reader of ARLnow, Convene is offering you one complimentary month of membership!

Convene is a premium hospitality company that designs and operates meeting, event, flexible office, and membership spaces. In 2023, the company acquired etc.venues, an established leader in urban day conferencing, growing its global network to 38 locations across nine cities in the U.S. and UK. Convene thoughtfully combines beautiful yet intuitive design, fully-integrated technology services, and a warm and welcoming environment to create a turnkey solution for extraordinary meeting and work experiences.

To get started planning your next meeting with Convene, or to schedule a flexible office space tour, contact [email protected]. For more information, visit convene.com.