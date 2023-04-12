Morning Notes

Stabbing in Virginia Square — “900 block of N. Pollard Street. At approximately 11:16 p.m. on April 10, police were dispatched to the report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, it was determined the victim and suspect, who are known to each other, entered into a verbal dispute that escalated into a physical altercation during which the suspect allegedly struck the victim with a knife, causing a puncture wound. Medics treated and released the victim on scene.” [ACPD]

Limited Initial Impact from Missing Middle — “While a couple-hundred units per year isn’t something to sneeze at, especially cumulatively over time, neither would that level of production represent a tectonic shift in housing supply-demand dynamics. A single multifamily building easily could produce our estimated annual maximum possible under Arlington’s missing middle cap — albeit probably smaller units geared toward younger singles and couples rather than larger family households.” [Washington Business Journal]

Local Home Prices Still Rising — “The typical Arlington single-family home that sold in March brought in about $1.37 million, up 4.1 percent from a year before, according to new data. A total of 71 single-family homes went to closing last month, according to data reported today.” [GazetteLeader]

It’s Wednesday — Morning clouds. Pleasantly warm. High of 82 and low of 56. Sunrise at 6:36 am and sunset at 7:42 pm. [Weather.gov]