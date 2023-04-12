Morning Notes

Stabbing in Virginia Square — “900 block of N. Pollard Street. At approximately 11:16 p.m. on April 10, police were dispatched to the report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, it was determined the victim and suspect, who are known to each other, entered into a verbal dispute that escalated into a physical altercation during which the suspect allegedly struck the victim with a knife, causing a puncture wound. Medics treated and released the victim on scene.” [ACPD]
Limited Initial Impact from Missing Middle — “While a couple-hundred units per year isn’t something to sneeze at, especially cumulatively over time, neither would that level of production represent a tectonic shift in housing supply-demand dynamics. A single multifamily building easily could produce our estimated annual maximum possible under Arlington’s missing middle cap — albeit probably smaller units geared toward younger singles and couples rather than larger family households.” [Washington Business Journal]
Local Home Prices Still Rising — “The typical Arlington single-family home that sold in March brought in about $1.37 million, up 4.1 percent from a year before, according to new data. A total of 71 single-family homes went to closing last month, according to data reported today.” [GazetteLeader]
It’s Wednesday — Morning clouds. Pleasantly warm. High of 82 and low of 56. Sunrise at 6:36 am and sunset at 7:42 pm. [Weather.gov]
Art House 7‘s spring session begins the week of April 10th and there’s still time to register to join in the creative fun! This week is your last chance to sign up for our full session classes and open studios without missing any class days. Make sure not to miss out on our Spring 2023 offerings in a wide range of art mediums for all ages, from 4 years old to adults. Our schedule includes classes in a variety of skill levels in ceramics, embroidery, drawing, and of course, painting – including watercolor, oil, and acrylics.
We’re excited to be offering some excellent classes for younger students to come learn and create. The Art and the Pre-K Reader class is designed for 4-5 year olds, and we offer Arts and Crafts classes taught by teens for 2nd-4th and 3rd-5th grade students.
Whether you’re expecting your first or you just had your first baby, we want to meet YOU! Please don’t isolate yourself. All those feelings you’re having are NORMAL and it’s not just you! Join us to find your own New Moms Group. We have a Saturday meeting at noon on MOST Saturdays- and the next one is this Saturday, 3/15. This is a FREE Mamistad Introductory Meeting. Come meet other new moms and find out how easy it is to be a part of your own Mama Tribe!
We offer 2 types of groups:
- VIRTUAL MOMS GROUPS – with moms due within your due-date month in varying locations (FREE for a limited time).
- LOCAL (IN-PERSON) MOMS GROUPS – with moms due within 3 months of your due date (Small one-time fee)
Becoming a new mom can be tough enough without adding a major pandemic to the equation. You need and deserve to have mom friends to share this journey with – especially when you feel physically isolated!
Living Earth Festival 2023: Native Nations Confronting Climate Change
From water scarcity to floods and erosion, Native nations are addressing climate change across Indian Country. During the Living Earth Festival, join the museum for a weekend of conversations, demonstrations, and artmaking to learn how Indigenous communities are stepping forward
Standup Comedy Showcase Starring Blaire Postman
Blaire Postman – Headliner
Comedian, quirky genius and generally loud person, Blaire Postman, is known for her explosive, fast paced delivery and comedy – often spanning unusual topics.
Blaire performs on established NYC alt shows & venues (i.e. “Butter Boy”