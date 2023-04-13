Adoptable Pet of the Week: Leoni

The newest Adoptable Pet of the Week is Leoni!

This girl is looking for a loving home to live out her retirement years in. She is currently in foster through the Animal Welfare League of Arlington.

Her friends had this to say about her:

Leoni is a sweet-natured golden girl that is looking to live out her retirement years in a peaceful, quiet environment where she can sit quietly and enjoy the comforts of her laundry basket. Leoni’s favorite things are: Your comfiest laundry pile. But she’s not so into: Mealtime interruptions. You binge Netflix, she binges Purina. To-may-to, to-mah-to. Her special talents are: Minding her manners and snoring. Her perfect day would be: Leoni is a senior gal, so she would be the perfect companion to someone who has left hustle culture behind! If Leoni was an ice cream flavor, she would be: Strawberry. An underrated classic! Important facts about Leoni: Leoni is pretty easy to care for — she eats well and uses her litter box without issue. She is aging and needs some help grooming the spots she can no longer reach (don’t we all). Leoni has met children (no problem) and dogs whilst in foster care. Our team is happy to discuss how she might do in a new home when you arrive for your appointment!

Has Leoni found her forever home with you? Read more about Leoni by checking out her complete profile.

Want your pet to be considered for the Arlington Pet of the Week? Email [email protected] with a 2-3 paragraph bio and at least 3-4 horizontally-oriented photos of your pet. Please don’t send vertical photos — they don’t fit in our photo gallery!