Morning Notes

14th Street Bridge Overhaul — Updated at 7:55 a.m. — “Vice President Harris is scheduled to appear at D.C.’s 14th Street Bridge on Thursday to announce a $72 million grant to overhaul one of its aging spans over the Potomac River, part of nearly $300 million in new federal bridge spending directed to urban and rural communities. The 73-year-old northbound bridge carrying Interstate 395 from Arlington handles more than 88,000 vehicles a day, despite its poor condition, according to federal and local officials.” [Washington Post]

More on Bank Robbery Response — “Arlington County Police Chief Andy Penn and Arlington County Sheriff Jose Quiroz spoke to 7News for the first time since the incident — praising the work of their staff. ‘Our staff willingly ran toward this and did everything to bring this to a successful resolution,’ Penn said. Chief Penn said the first units arrived in under a minute.” [WJLA]

Local Civic Figure Dies — “Mark Reuel Antell, a long time Rosslyn resident, community greenspace activist, and hemophilia treatment organizer, died on March 29, 2023 after falling while taking a walk. He was 76… A memorial will be held at 10:00am on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Lyon Park Community Center, 414 N Fillmore Street.” [Dignity Memorial]

Another Pedestrian Struck — “A woman was struck by a driver at the intersection, near the Clarendon Metro entrance. She was found in the roadway but was reported to be alert and conscious.” [Twitter]

Winning Scratcher Sold in Pentagon City — “A Washington, D.C., man, who bought a Virginia Lottery ticket at a Harris Teeter grocery store in Arlington, won the Livin’ Lucky with Luke Combs game’s top prize of $200,000. ‘I thought I was going to have a heart attack,’ Kevin Pullins told Virginia Lottery officials as he claimed his prize. ‘I wanted to make sure it was real.'” [Patch]

W-L Runner Wins Race at Nat’l Meet — “Washington-Liberty High School senior track and field standout Ian Naff recent participated in the Adidas Indoor Nationals high-school championships in Virginia Beach. At that competition, Naff won the 400-meter race in 49.63 seconds in the Elite Boys Division. Also, he finished fourth in the 200 in 22.27.” [GazetteLeader]

Rosslyn Beer Garden Back Open — From the Rosslyn BID: “With warm weather making its way back into the daily forecast, the Continental Beer Garden, on the corner of Moore St/19th St, is officially open for the season!” [Instagram]

More Metro Trains Returning to Service — “Metro today announced concurrence from the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission (WSMC) that allows Metro to move to the final phase of its 7000-series Return-to-Service Plan. Under the new plan details, the operations team will implement a 15-day manual measurement interval with a path to progress to a longer measurement period in the future… [this] will make more trains available to meet the May 7 service schedule, which coincides with the return of the Yellow Line.” [WMATA]

It’s Thursday — Sunny. Pleasantly warm. High of 85 and low of 59. Sunrise at 6:35 am and sunset at 7:43 pm. [Weather.gov]