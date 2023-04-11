BREAKING: Police surround Wells Fargo in Clarendon after robbery

(Updated at 5:05 p.m.) Roads have reopened around a bank in Clarendon after a reported robbery and possible hostage situation.

The Wells Fargo at 3140 Washington Blvd was robbed shortly after 3 p.m. and the suspect — reported to be a man in his 20s — was still in the bank when officers arrived. Police surrounded the bank and shut down traffic in the area.

Five employees and customers, including a small child, were held in the bank with the suspect during the hour-long incident, according to an update from police. A negotiator and SWAT team members responded to the scene, while firefighters and medics staged nearby.

The suspect implied that he had a weapon, according to police, but it’s unclear whether he was actually armed.

Shortly after 4 p.m., a group of heavily armed officers could be seen approaching the bank and, in English and Spanish, commanding those inside to come out with their hands up.

A man could be seen being led out with handcuffs, according to ARLnow staff photographer Jay Westcott. The people being held were also led out and are now giving statements to police.

Police confirmed shortly after 4:30 p.m. that the suspect was in custody and an investigation is underway. No injuries were reported.

Several drivers who were caught up in the robbery response and had to abandon their vehicles on Washington Blvd, in front of the bank, are now being allowed to return to their vehicles and drive off.

LOCATION: Washington Blvd./Wilson Blvd.

INCIDENT: Police Department Activity

IMPACT: All travel lanes, from Washington Blvd. at Wilson Blvd. to Washington Blvd. at N Hudson St., are closed. Wilson Blvd. at 10th St. N to 10th St. N at Washington Blvd. is a pic.twitter.com/saiks2AQPR — Arlington Alert (@ArlingtonAlert) April 11, 2023