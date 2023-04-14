Morning Notes

Beyer Calls for Clarence Thomas to Resign — From Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.): “If true, the reported existence of a hidden financial relationship between a conservative donor and a Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court is inexcusable and unacceptable. Justice Thomas should resign.” [Twitter]

Ferguson Running for Another Reelection — “He waited until the coast was clear – no intra-party challenges having materialized by the filing deadline – and on April 12, Clerk of the Circuit Court Paul Ferguson announced his bid for a third eight-year term serving Arlington and Falls Church.” [GazetteLeader]

Primary Ballot Order Chosen — “If the political theory that it’s better to be listed at the top of the pack on the election ballot than at the bottom, Natalie Roy and Maureen Coffey perhaps are singing ‘hallelujahs.’ The two were chosen to occupy the first and second positions in the six-candidate field for Arlington County Board in the June 20 primary.” [GazetteLeader]

Amazon Files for Incentive Payments — “Amazon.com Inc. is seeking its first HQ2-related incentive payment from Virginia, asking the commonwealth for nearly $153 million in exchange for its Arlington job creation thus far. The company said in its application for its first incentive payment, submitted April 1, that 6,939 HQ2 employees — out of the roughly 8,000 that Amazon has hired so far — qualify for incentives as of Dec. 31, 2022, per its agreement with Virginia.” [Washington Business Journal]

Drug Take-Back Day Approaching — “The Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) spring National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day will be held on Saturday, April 22. The Arlington County Police Department (ACPD) offers four permanent drug take-back boxes where community members can anonymously dispose of unused, unwanted and potentially dangerous prescription drugs for free, with no questions asked.” [Arlington County]

Bike to Work Day Registration Open — “Bike to Work Day (BTWD) is rolling full speed ahead, as warm weather, a sense of community, and a chance to win a free bicycle will attract thousands of commuters to participate in metropolitan Washington’s regional event on Friday, May 19. Registration for the free, fun, and eco-friendly event is now open.” [MWCOG]

GW Parkway Work Starting Soon — “A $161 million project to rebuild the northern section of the George Washington Memorial Parkway will prompt a major shift, starting Saturday, in the way commuters drive the scenic route for more than 2.5 years.All traffic, northbound and southbound, will be squeezed onto one side of the divided parkway, giving workers the space to overhaul the road, barriers, bridges and overlooks… [The project] will run through the end of 2025.” [Washington Post]

Suspicious Bus in Fairfax Co. — A private bus of unknown origin reportedly tried to pick up school children in Reston yesterday morning. Arlington police were notified about the suspicious incident via a radio dispatch. [FFXnow]

It’s Friday — Overcast and warm with possible light rain. High of 82 and low of 60. Sunrise at 6:33 am and sunset at 7:44 pm. [Weather.gov]