Morning Notes

GW Parkway Work Delayed — From the National Park Service: “Due to inclement weather forecasts this weekend, the National Park Service has postponed the implementation of a new, temporary traffic pattern on the George Washington Memorial Parkway. A dry roadway is needed to install the lane striping and temporary lane dividers on the northbound side of the parkway. We expect the shift to begin between April 21 and 24, but we will follow up with a release before the shift.”
Garden Dedication at Senior Community — “Culpepper Garden, Arlington’s sole retirement community for low-income seniors, welcomed Congressman Don Beyer (VA-08) and Arlington County officials for a dedication ceremony… Representatives from the county sheriff, police, fire, and emergency management departments joined Rep. Beyer to inaugurate the First Responders Garden in the garden to mark the contributions of first responders to the Arlington community.” [Press Release]
Man Struck By Train Saturday — From Metro Transit Police: “MTPD & emergency personnel on scene at Pentagon City where man was struck by a train in tunnel ~10:30am & pronounced deceased. Station cameras show man went onto tracks & walked into tunnel under his own will. Investigation ongoing.” [Twitter]
Texas City Considering Gondolas — “That plan includes getting people out of cars and into the sky using aerial gondolas. Through the North Central Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG), cities like Plano submitted applications and sites to be considered by the gondola builder Swyft Cities. It’s described as a ride-share without stop signs. ‘You get on the app and say, ‘Hey I’m at this location at a station and I want to go to this location,” Shewski explained.” [NBC 5, Twitter]
Newspaper Box Vandalism in F.C. — “As the News-Press has begun installing new boxes at locations around town, there has been a resurgence of criminal vandalism against them. The public needs to know this is a criminal activity and to treat it as such. The News-Press, on behalf of its readers and advertisers, will advocate aggressively for the full prosecution of anyone arrested for this crime. As this is a problem we’ve experienced over the years, we are hopeful that the public’s greater utilization of individual video technologies will help identify perpetrators and deter this criminal behavior.” [Falls Church News-Press]
It’s Monday — Breezy, with a mix of clouds and sun. Mild. High of 66 and low of 56. Sunrise at 6:29 am and sunset at 7:47 pm. [Weather.gov]
In loving memory of Bennett W. Sutton, who passed away in 2023 at the age of 50.
Police are investigating after a car was shot up near Barcroft Park last night. It happened just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday on the 4200 block of S. Four Mile Run…
Join us the evening of Saturday, April 22nd for food and drinks while we celebrate the opening of our Spring-Summer exhibit featuring Megan Elizabeth.
Broadway Gallery, an Alexandria purveyor of Fine Art, Custom Framing, and Installation needs presents a solo exhibition featuring local artist, Megan Elizabeth April 22 through July 31, 2023.
Megan Elizabeth of Art by Megan is a Bethesda, Maryland based abstract artist who focuses on themes of nature and dynamic movement. Without any underpainting or sketches, Megan blends a multitude of layers together to mimic the effects of dappled light and contrasting shadows. Her work reflects light on water, tree shadows, fallen leaves, and blowing petals in the wind. Megan balances her collection by alternating between works on canvas and paper. One of her two main series, Petals, will be the feature of the exhibition.
In addition to her exhibit works, Megan Elizabeth is available for private and corporate commissions and offers classes to both groups big and small.
Special Olympics Area 26 First Annual Pancake Breakfast
Come out to support your local Special Olympics Program! Pancakes will be whipped up by the Bronson Beirhall staff and served to you by your favorite Area 26 Athletes! Meal tickets ($15/adult, $10/kids) include pancakes, sausage, fruit, and beverages.
Living Earth Festival 2023: Native Nations Confronting Climate Change
From water scarcity to floods and erosion, Native nations are addressing climate change across Indian Country. During the Living Earth Festival, join the museum for a weekend of conversations, demonstrations, and artmaking to learn how Indigenous communities are stepping forward