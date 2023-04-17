Morning Notes

GW Parkway Work Delayed — From the National Park Service: “Due to inclement weather forecasts this weekend, the National Park Service has postponed the implementation of a new, temporary traffic pattern on the George Washington Memorial Parkway. A dry roadway is needed to install the lane striping and temporary lane dividers on the northbound side of the parkway. We expect the shift to begin between April 21 and 24, but we will follow up with a release before the shift.”

Garden Dedication at Senior Community — “Culpepper Garden, Arlington’s sole retirement community for low-income seniors, welcomed Congressman Don Beyer (VA-08) and Arlington County officials for a dedication ceremony… Representatives from the county sheriff, police, fire, and emergency management departments joined Rep. Beyer to inaugurate the First Responders Garden in the garden to mark the contributions of first responders to the Arlington community.” [Press Release]

Man Struck By Train Saturday — From Metro Transit Police: “MTPD & emergency personnel on scene at Pentagon City where man was struck by a train in tunnel ~10:30am & pronounced deceased. Station cameras show man went onto tracks & walked into tunnel under his own will. Investigation ongoing.” [Twitter]

Texas City Considering Gondolas — “That plan includes getting people out of cars and into the sky using aerial gondolas. Through the North Central Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG), cities like Plano submitted applications and sites to be considered by the gondola builder Swyft Cities. It’s described as a ride-share without stop signs. ‘You get on the app and say, ‘Hey I’m at this location at a station and I want to go to this location,” Shewski explained.” [NBC 5, Twitter]

Newspaper Box Vandalism in F.C. — “As the News-Press has begun installing new boxes at locations around town, there has been a resurgence of criminal vandalism against them. The public needs to know this is a criminal activity and to treat it as such. The News-Press, on behalf of its readers and advertisers, will advocate aggressively for the full prosecution of anyone arrested for this crime. As this is a problem we’ve experienced over the years, we are hopeful that the public’s greater utilization of individual video technologies will help identify perpetrators and deter this criminal behavior.” [Falls Church News-Press]

It’s Monday — Breezy, with a mix of clouds and sun. Mild. High of 66 and low of 56. Sunrise at 6:29 am and sunset at 7:47 pm. [Weather.gov]