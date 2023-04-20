Morning Notes

More New Stuff Coming to DCA — “Today, Reagan National Airport and Dulles International Airport announced a new slate of concessions… At DCA, you’ll soon be able to fuel up on coffee at Compass or Zeke’s, or grab a pint from Atlas Brew Works.” [Washingtonian, Twitter]

High Speed Chase on I-66 — “Watch: Tonight’s @VSPPIO chase was from Sycamore to DC (where chase was called off) on I-66E just before 10p. Infiniti with expired tags. Speeds 110 mph.” [Twitter]

Ungentlemanly Conduct Near Crystal City Restaurant — “400 block of 23rd Street S. At approximately 4:22 p.m. on April 18… The suspect became involved in a dispute with an employee of a business regarding payment, during which the suspect allegedly implied he had a weapon before exiting the business. The suspect then returned to the business, stole a beverage, exited and threw it against the window. No injuries were reported.” [ACPD]

Beyer Warns of Passport Delays — “‘The D.C. passport office, where we channel passport requests for Northern Virginians, has a significant backlog in passport renewals,’ U.S. Rep. Don Beyer (D-8th) said in a recent missive to constituents. ‘They are not accepting casework requests from congressional offices at this time, which means that my office is not able to request assistance with passport renewals.'” [GazetteLeader]

Earth Day Events in Arlington — “There are plenty of ways to observe Earth Day, from parades and parties to cleanups, rallies and workshops. Here’s what’s going on in Arlington.” [Patch]

Millennial Homeownership Stats — “Washington’s home-ownership rate among Millennials stands at 45 percent compared to the national average of 51.5 percent, according to the data. Millennials trail Generation X (69.7 percent of whom own homes), while both Baby Boomers and the Silent Generation that preceded them each have rates of more than 75 percent.” [GazetteLeader]

New Restaurant in F.C. — “A new restaurant has taken flight in Falls Church City, and it’s got instant cred. Ellie Bird opens at Founders Row on April 14 with a whimsical dining room, inventive entrees, kid-friendly cuisine and cleverly named cocktails. It’s the second venture for Falls Church residents Carey and Yuan Tang, who also own the Michelin-starred fine dining establishment Rooster & Owl on 14th Street in the District.” [Arlington Magazine]

Potomac Yard Station Opening Soon — “After more than a year of delays, the Potomac Yard Metro Station will open on Friday, May 19… The $370 million project has seen its share of delays. It was initially scheduled to open in April 2022.” [ALXnow]

It’s Thursday — Mostly sunny. Pleasantly warm. High of 87 and low of 50. Sunrise at 6:25 am and sunset at 7:50 pm. [Weather.gov]

Flickr pool photo by Tom Mockler