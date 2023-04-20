Morning Notes

More New Stuff Coming to DCA — “Today, Reagan National Airport and Dulles International Airport announced a new slate of concessions… At DCA, you’ll soon be able to fuel up on coffee at Compass or Zeke’s, or grab a pint from Atlas Brew Works.” [Washingtonian, Twitter]
High Speed Chase on I-66 — “Watch: Tonight’s @VSPPIO chase was from Sycamore to DC (where chase was called off) on I-66E just before 10p. Infiniti with expired tags. Speeds 110 mph.” [Twitter]
Ungentlemanly Conduct Near Crystal City Restaurant — “400 block of 23rd Street S. At approximately 4:22 p.m. on April 18… The suspect became involved in a dispute with an employee of a business regarding payment, during which the suspect allegedly implied he had a weapon before exiting the business. The suspect then returned to the business, stole a beverage, exited and threw it against the window. No injuries were reported.” [ACPD]
Beyer Warns of Passport Delays — “‘The D.C. passport office, where we channel passport requests for Northern Virginians, has a significant backlog in passport renewals,’ U.S. Rep. Don Beyer (D-8th) said in a recent missive to constituents. ‘They are not accepting casework requests from congressional offices at this time, which means that my office is not able to request assistance with passport renewals.'” [GazetteLeader]
Earth Day Events in Arlington — “There are plenty of ways to observe Earth Day, from parades and parties to cleanups, rallies and workshops. Here’s what’s going on in Arlington.” [Patch]
Millennial Homeownership Stats — “Washington’s home-ownership rate among Millennials stands at 45 percent compared to the national average of 51.5 percent, according to the data. Millennials trail Generation X (69.7 percent of whom own homes), while both Baby Boomers and the Silent Generation that preceded them each have rates of more than 75 percent.” [GazetteLeader]
New Restaurant in F.C. — “A new restaurant has taken flight in Falls Church City, and it’s got instant cred. Ellie Bird opens at Founders Row on April 14 with a whimsical dining room, inventive entrees, kid-friendly cuisine and cleverly named cocktails. It’s the second venture for Falls Church residents Carey and Yuan Tang, who also own the Michelin-starred fine dining establishment Rooster & Owl on 14th Street in the District.” [Arlington Magazine]
Potomac Yard Station Opening Soon — “After more than a year of delays, the Potomac Yard Metro Station will open on Friday, May 19… The $370 million project has seen its share of delays. It was initially scheduled to open in April 2022.” [ALXnow]
It’s Thursday — Mostly sunny. Pleasantly warm. High of 87 and low of 50. Sunrise at 6:25 am and sunset at 7:50 pm. [Weather.gov]
Flickr pool photo by Tom Mockler
Recent Stories
Good Wednesday evening, Arlington. Today we published articles that were read a total of 5558 times… so far. 📈 Top stories The following are the most-read articles for today —…
The prospect of a nuclear bomb going off in the D.C. area is something that will hopefully remain in the realm of fiction. Should the proverbial sum of all fears…
(Updated at 4:50 p.m.) After a pandemic-era hiatus, Habitat for Humanity has revived plans to turn a county-owned historic farmhouse into a group home. Habitat DC-NOVA and HomeAid National Capital…
The County Board is set to vote this weekend on a contract to build a long-awaited pedestrian bridge. On Saturday, it is expected that the Arlington County Board will approve…
We are sad to announce that after nearly 80 years in operation, Overlee Preschool will permanently close its doors at the end of the 2022-2023 school year. It has been a pleasure and a privilege serving our local community and being a small part of the upbringing of generations of Arlington children. To our alumni and friends: thank you for your community and friendship over these many decades. We are heartened that the spirit of Overlee will continue to live on in you and your children!
If you were previously connected to Overlee and are interested in joining us for our farewell event, please reach out to our president at [email protected]. We ask that you please contact us before visiting the school.
