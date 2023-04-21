Morning Notes

Amazon HQ2 Opening Nears — “The en masse, in-person return of Amazon.com Inc.’s HQ2 employees under the company’s new three-day-a-week mandate is unlikely to occur before the opening of the Pentagon City campus’ first towers at Metropolitan Park. But that may come sooner than you think. The twin, 22-story towers are just weeks away from being move-in ready, an Amazon representative said, with a grand opening still expected in June.” [Washington Business Journal, Washington Post]

Robbery on a Bus — “The juvenile victim was on a public transit bus when the two juvenile suspects approached him and demanded his sweatshirt. The victim refused and attempted to exit the bus during which the suspects allegedly pushed him, prevented him from leaving and made threatening statements towards him. The victim then removed the sweatshirt and ran off the bus. Medics responded and evaluated the victim on scene. Petitions were obtained for the two juvenile suspects.” [ACPD]

Temporary Closure of I-395 Ramp — “The southbound South Glebe Road (Route 120) ramp to northbound I-395 will be closed, weather permitting, between 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 25 and 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 26 and 9:30 p.m. Wednesday to 4:30 a.m. Thursday, April 27 for traffic camera pole replacement work.” [VDOT]

GW Parkway Lanes Closing — “D.C.-area drivers should expect to prepare for some considerable delays on the northern end of the George Washington Parkway. As part of a $161 million restoration project, the National Park Service said it will be closing the southbound lanes between Interstate 495 and Virginia Route 123 on Saturday. The work was supposed to start last week but was postponed due to inclement weather. This traffic pattern could stick around until late 2025.” [WTOP]

Courthouse Cantina Now Serving — “Very important breaking news. Taco Bell Cantina now serving alcohol.” [Twitter]

Unhealthy Air Today — “The Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments (COG) has forecast a Code Orange air day for the metropolitan Washington region tomorrow: Friday, April 21. Code Orange levels mean the air is unhealthy for sensitive groups. The region recorded its first Code Orange for the year on April 13.” [Press Release]

It’s Friday — Sunny. High of 88 and low of 58. Sunrise at 6:23 am and sunset at 7:51 pm. [Weather.gov]