ACPD: Armed man who threatened bar bouncer arrested at gunpoint in Clarendon

Police swarmed Clarendon last night after a man who was kicked out of a bar allegedly flashed a gun at a bouncer.

The incident started at Don Tito (3165 Wilson Blvd) around 8:45 p.m., according to scanner traffic. Two people were kicked out of the bar, leading to one of them to brandish a gun and make threats, responding officers were told.

Numerous officers responded to the scene. One officer reported spotting the brandishing suspect trying to walk away, leading to them ultimately being taken into custody at police gunpoint near the Clarendon Metro station entrance.

More, below, from the Arlington County Police Department.