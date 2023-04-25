Morning Notes

Dem Primary Results May Take Days — “‘Final results will be available 3 to 7 days after the election, as soon as the Electoral Board can complete their canvass, adjudicate provisional ballots and meet to begin tabulation,’ Reinemeyer said. ‘We will keep candidates and voters aware of the process throughout this period as best as possible.’ The Arlington Democratic primary for County Board will be the first state-run election in Virginia to use ranked-choice voting, after the county government was given permission from the General Assembly to implement it.” [GazetteLeader]
Advocates: Take Our Tree Study Seriously — “Arlington tree advocates on April 22 continued pressing leaders to take to heart a new analysis showing the county’s tree canopy is significantly lower than figures the local government has been using. ‘County leadership needs to make trees and natural resources a much higher priority,’ said Mary Glass, a veteran activist and vocal voice within the Arlington Tree Action Group.” [GazetteLeader]
New Va. Driver’s License — “New driver’s license and ID card designs are rolling out in Virginia starting today, the Commonwealth’s Department of Motor Vehicles announced Monday. The design features the Richmond Capitol building’s rotunda dome, an Eastern Tiger Swallowtail butterfly (the state insect), and an American Dogwood (the state flower). It also has ‘next-generation’ security features that make counterfeiting more difficult.” [DCist]
State Monitoring School Absences Again — “For the first time since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, schools in Virginia will be graded on whether students are coming to school. In Virginia, chronically absent students are defined as those who miss 10 percent or more of the school year, which typically measures out to missing 18 or more days. During the pandemic, the state suspended using a school’s chronic absenteeism rate as a factor in measuring school performance.” [Washington Post]
YHS Girls Soccer Team Keeps Winning — “The defending Class 6 state champion Yorktown Patriots girls soccer team improved to 6-1-1 overall during the regular season with an 8-1 non-district rout of West Potomac last week.” [GazetteLeader]
It’s Tuesday — Broken clouds. Cool. High of 61 and low of 41. Sunrise at 6:18 am and sunset at 7:54 pm. [Weather.gov]
Flickr pool photo by Emma K. Alexandra
