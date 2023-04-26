Morning Notes

No GOP Candidates Yet — “The clock continues to tick and the calendar pages keep turning, but as yet, the Arlington County Republican Committee remains 0-for-13 when it comes to recruiting candidates for the November ballot. Hope, however, springs eternal. ‘If you’re interested in running . . . I encourage you to do so,’ new party chair Matthew Hurtt said at the April 24 meeting of the GOP’s rank-and-file.” [Gazette Leader]

Video: Low-Flying Helicopter — A reader spotted a low-flying helicopter over the Four Mile Run Trial yesterday morning. It appeared to be inspecting the high voltage power lines. [Twitter]

GGWash Candidate Questionnaires — “The two new [Arlington County Board] members could have a big say in how the new zoning goes forward (or if, depending on how the lawsuit goes)… That’s why we reached out to the six candidates and sent them a questionnaire. We’re sharing the responses we received here as a service to the public.” [Greater Greater Washington]

Reduced Pet Adoption Fee Event — From the Animal Welfare League of Arlington: “We are so excited to be taking part in BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters event again this year! AWLA is offering $25 adoption fees from Sunday, April 30 to Sunday, May 7 for all adult dogs and cats. We’ll have more details available very soon!” [Twitter]

It’s Wednesday — Mostly sunny, then increasing cloudiness and a chance of showers. Mild. High of 66 and low of 43. Sunrise at 6:17 am and sunset at 7:55 pm. [Weather.gov]