Morning Notes

No GOP Candidates Yet — “The clock continues to tick and the calendar pages keep turning, but as yet, the Arlington County Republican Committee remains 0-for-13 when it comes to recruiting candidates for the November ballot. Hope, however, springs eternal. ‘If you’re interested in running . . . I encourage you to do so,’ new party chair Matthew Hurtt said at the April 24 meeting of the GOP’s rank-and-file.” [Gazette Leader]
Video: Low-Flying Helicopter — A reader spotted a low-flying helicopter over the Four Mile Run Trial yesterday morning. It appeared to be inspecting the high voltage power lines. [Twitter]
GGWash Candidate Questionnaires — “The two new [Arlington County Board] members could have a big say in how the new zoning goes forward (or if, depending on how the lawsuit goes)… That’s why we reached out to the six candidates and sent them a questionnaire. We’re sharing the responses we received here as a service to the public.” [Greater Greater Washington]
Reduced Pet Adoption Fee Event — From the Animal Welfare League of Arlington: “We are so excited to be taking part in BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters event again this year! AWLA is offering $25 adoption fees from Sunday, April 30 to Sunday, May 7 for all adult dogs and cats. We’ll have more details available very soon!” [Twitter]
It’s Wednesday — Mostly sunny, then increasing cloudiness and a chance of showers. Mild. High of 66 and low of 43. Sunrise at 6:17 am and sunset at 7:55 pm. [Weather.gov]
Recent Stories
A 5 BD/5 BA, 2 half bath home with an elevator, three car garage and rear covered patio is included in Just Reduced.
Good Tuesday evening, Arlington. Today we published articles that were read a total of 11546 times… so far. 📈 Top stories The following are the most-read articles for today —…
A 96-year-old water main along N. Glebe Road near Ballston is set to be replaced, starting later this year. The pipe segment runs about a third of a mile from…
Whether you’re regularly commuting through a construction area, or just taking your vehicle on a roadtrip a few times per year, alignments are an important — but often overlooked maintenance…
Active Arlington Moms:
Are you struggling with pain during and after pregnancy?
Dealing with leakage while coughing, sneezing, laughing, jumping, running, or exercise?
Feeling like your core and muscle strength and endurance isn’t quite what it used to be?
Prevent the summer slide! Sign-up your child for summer tutoring with our certified teachers! Content areas include reading, writing, math, science, the Orton-Gillingham reading approach, and executive function coaching! All sessions are in a one-to-one virtual environment in 30 or 50-minute increments. Our certified general and special education teachers pride themselves in designing and delivering multisensory, hands-on instruction to meet the needs of learners.Please visit our website for more information and to schedule your complimentary consultation today!
“Whistle Down the Wind”
The St. Andrew’s Players proudly present “Whistle Down the Wind,” a parable about faith, conviction, and the fragile optimism of youth. The story of three rural children and the wounded stranger they believe to be Jesus, “Whistle Down the Wind”
Live In Arlington Information Fair – LAIF
Housing Fair
The event objective is to provide attendees with information, education, and referrals regarding home buying, home maintenance, health information, and other aspects of housing services. The Housing Fair is a great way to get free and useful information